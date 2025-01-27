Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu came up short in a three-hour marathon to crash out in the first round of the Singapore Open.

The British number two lost 5-7 7-5 7-5 to Spain’s Cristina Bucsa in a match featuring 17 breaks of serve.

Raducanu was playing in her first match since splitting with coach Nick Cavaday, who stepped down last week due to health issues.

Instead, the 22-year-old had her mother Renee for company in the stands, as well as new fitness trainer Yutaka Nakamura.

But Raducanu still flagged as the finish line approached at the end of a brutal encounter.

The former US Open champion, who reached the third round at last week’s Australian Open, saved two break points in the first game with a pair of aces.

Bucsa, the world number 101, served for the first set but was reeled back in by a whipped Raducanu forehand winner.

Raducanu, seeded seventh, sealed a confident hold to love with an ace and then took her first set point with another clubbing forehand.

She retrieved an early break in the second set for 5-5 but Bucsa, showcasing some of the volleying which helped her win an Olympic bronze medal in doubles last year, struck again to level the match.

A jittery deciding set featured seven breaks as double faults began to creep in at Raducanu’s end.

Bucsa served for the match at 6-5 and although Raducanu saved two match points, the Moldovan-born 27-year-old converted her third to seal the win in three hours and two minutes.