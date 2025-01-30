Emma Raducanu takes wild card into next week’s WTA tournament in Abu Dhabi

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu has taken a wild card into the WTA tournament in Abu Dhabi next week and will play in qualifying for the first time since winning the US Open.

Raducanu famously became the first qualifier ever to win a grand slam title in New York in 2021, catapulting her to stardom and making her a prime candidate for receiving wild cards into the biggest events.

The 22-year-old has taken advantage of those opportunities but has also been criticised for appearing reluctant to play in qualifying where necessary.

At the French Open last year, Raducanu pulled out shortly before she had been due to compete in qualifying, preferring to do a training block ahead of the grass-court season.

She cited a desire to play more tournaments this year after a sparse schedule last season as she bids to push her ranking back towards the top of the game, and this decision is another encouraging sign.

After losing in the third round of the Australian Open to Iga Swiatek, Raducanu headed straight to Singapore, where she lost a three-hour battle with Cristina Bucsa on Monday.

Qualifying in Abu Dhabi begins on Saturday and the world number 56 will bid to secure a place in the main draw alongside the likes of defending champion Elena Rybakina and Australian Open semi-finalist Paula Badosa.

Raducanu continues to travel solely with new fitness trainer Yutaka Nakamura after coach Nick Cavaday stepped down for health reasons.

Jack Draper, though, will not be playing next week after withdrawing from the ATP Tour event in Rotterdam.

The British number one is continuing to recover from the hip problem that forced him to pull out during his fourth-round clash with Carlos Alcaraz in Melbourne and is next planning to compete in Doha in two weeks’ time.