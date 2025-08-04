Emma Raducanu adds Rafael Nadal’s former coach Francis Roig to team full-time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu has added Rafael Nadal’s former coach Francis Roig to her team on a full-time basis ahead of this month’s US Open, the PA news agency understands.

The 2021 winner at Flushing Meadows has worked with British coach Mark Petchey on an informal basis since March and enjoyed a positive run of results.

However, Petchey’s TV commitments meant he was always unable to become Raducanu’s full-time coach and after a trial with Roig following Wimbledon, the 22-year-old will begin work with him in Cincinnati this week after he agreed a contract until the end of 2025.

Raducanu has struggled to settle with a coach in recent years until her part-time work with Petchey started to pay dividends earlier this season.

A WTA 1000 quarter-final showing at the Miami Open in March was followed by a round-of-16 run at the Italian Open before she made the last eight in the first women’s tournament at Queen’s Club.

Aryna Sabalenka proved too strong for Raducanu in round three at Wimbledon, but this was backed up by a semi-final at the Citi Open as the British number one targets being seeded at the US Open later this month.

TV commentator Petchey, who worked with Andy Murray at the start of his career, revealed in July that Raducanu would need to find a full-time coach soon and she has in Roig.

Spanish coach Roig worked with Nadal alongside Nadal’s uncle Toni for the majority of the 22-time grand slam champion’s career and more recently was part of Matteo Berrettini’s backroom staff.

Raducanu will stay close to Petchey, PA understands, but turns her focus back to rising up the WTA rankings with a strong display at the Cincinnati Open over the next fortnight.