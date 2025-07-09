Emma Raducanu needs a permanent coach and I cannot commit to it – Mark Petchey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mark Petchey admits Emma Raducanu needs a permanent coach but says it will not be him.

Raducanu has enjoyed some positive results since linking up with the former British number one on an informal basis in March.

The 22-year-old reached the third round at Wimbledon after knocking out Mimi Xu and former champion Marketa Vondrousova before giving world number one Aryna Sabalenka a scare in a narrow 7-6 (6) 6-4 defeat.

But Petchey insists his TV commentating commitments mean he cannot take on the role full-time.

“I think at the moment we are a bit more short term,” he told the Nothing Ventured podcast.

“She’s practising this week in London and her next tournament is Washington, and she’ll stay in the States the whole time.

“Our situation is a little fluid at the moment. I am going to help her this week as much as I can, I have some other commitments I can’t get out of.

“We are very aware she needs a second coach to come on board and maybe just one coach, not me, as well.

“All I am trying to do is facilitate the best possible environment for Emma to produce the tennis she can.

“Whether that involves me or does not involve me is not a question that I’m worried about. We are just trying to find something that will be stable or good for her.”

The Sabalenka match thrilled a late-night Centre Court crowd and offered more encouragement that Raducanu can return to the level which carried her to the US Open title in 2021.

“It was a great tennis match,” added Petchey, 54. “It’s been pretty positive from a point of view you can reflect on the fact the match was great, and get feedback from people talking about it.

“I’ve sought out opinions from people I respect in the industry, coaches, asking them what they felt about the match and what she could have done better and that gives you a chance to formulate a plan going forward for this week and in the future.”