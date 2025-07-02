Emma Raducanu full of confidence after stylishly setting up Aryna Sabalenka test

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu will head into a blockbuster clash against world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the third round of Wimbledon with her confidence soaring.

The British number one produced one of her best performances at the All England Club to defeat former champion Marketa Vondrousova 6-3 6-3 on Centre Court.

The Czech may be ranked down at 73 following shoulder problems but not only is she the 2023 title winner, she also defeated Sabalenka and Madison Keys on her way to winning the warm-up event in Berlin last month.

“I feel amazing,” said a beaming Raducanu. “I think that was just a really great match. Playing Marketa, I knew it was going to be very challenging.

“She’s won Wimbledon. She’s in amazing form right now having won Berlin. I’m just very proud of how I went out there and competed and kept committing and came through that one.

“I think that was one of the best matches I’ve played in a long time. At the same time, I didn’t feel like I was doing anything outrageous, which gives me a lot of confidence.

“I think I was just doing the basics very, very well. I think I executed really well today. I’m just so happy to have that level.

“I think there’s no better feeling than winning here at Wimbledon, winning on Centre Court. It honestly makes everything worth it. You forget about everything, all the ups and downs, when you’re out there and you win. It’s so fleeting.”

Raducanu’s reward, if it can be deemed as such, is a first meeting at a grand slam with a world number one.

Sabalenka is yet to really find her stride at the All England Club this year, though, and is likely to feel a great deal of pressure having seen many of her rivals fall already.

“I think having won today against Marketa, she’s also a really top opponent, so that gives me confidence, too, for my level,” said Raducanu.

“Of course, Aryna is number one in the world, been so dominant in the women’s game as of the last few years.

“I know it’s going to be a massive challenge. I’m going to have to play some really good tennis. For the rest of the evening I just want to savour that one and enjoy it.”

She could consider herself unfortunate to come up against the top seed at this stage, but Raducanu added: “You want to play the best. You are going to have to play them at some point if you want to win one of these tournaments.

“Even though it’s early in the tournament, I’m looking forward to the opportunity.”

Raducanu had beaten Vondrousova at the same stage four years ago to announce herself to the tennis world, and from the start of this contest the Kent player was clear-minded in how she wanted to play.

She has lavished praise on coach Mark Petchey and this was another demonstration that the partnership, while unconventional given Petchey’s broadcasting commitments, is proving a very positive one.

The former US Open champion mixed up her tactics and defended well, while also taking the opportunities she created to step into the court and take control.

Vondrousova looked to her box in frustration at several moments as Raducanu found the answers to everything the crafty Czech could throw at her.

One deep defensive lob followed by a cross-court winner in the second set drew a prolonged ovation from the crowd, and Raducanu said: “I turned one point around that I think is probably the best point I’ve ever played, so that was pretty crazy.

“I’m just so grateful to be playing in Centre Court. There was one moment in the second set where I looked up, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, how am I meant to hit the ball right now? I’m on Centre Court playing.’

“I managed to stay focused and locked in. It’s pretty special when you take a moment to soak it all up what you’re actually doing out there.”