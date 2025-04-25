When is Emma Raducanu playing at Madrid Open today?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu will hope to build on an impressive start to her clay-court season as she faces Marta Kostyuk at the Madrid Open.

Raducanu looked in good touch against Suzan Lamens as she began her campaign in the Spanish capital with a straight-sets win.

The task becomes taller for the British No 2 as she takes on Marta Kostyuk, the 24th seed.

The pair have met twice previously with Raducanu winning their only encounter on clay at this tournament three years ago.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Emma Raducanu vs Marta Kostyuk?

The second-round meeting between Raducanu and Kostyuk is the fourth match scheduled on Court 4 in Madrid on Friday 25 April. It will follow the conclusion of another meeting between a Briton and Ukrainian as Sonay Kartal and Elina Svitolina clash.

The exact start time will be determined by how quickly the preceding match is concluded, but Raducanu could be on court at some point between 1.45pm and 2.30pm BST.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the UK can watch all of the action from the Madrid Open on Sky Sports.

The tournament runs from from 22 April to 4 May and is a combined WTA and ATP event.

Odds

Emma Raducanu win 15/16

Marta Kostyuk win 1/1

