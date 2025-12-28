Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Emma Raducanu shares doubt over Kyrgios v Sabalenka in controversial Battle of the Sexes

The exhibition in Dubai has got the tennis world talking ahead of next month’s Australian Open, with Raducanu sharing her insight on how Sabalenka will cope with Kyrgios’s power after practicing with Carlos Alcaraz

Emma Raducanu reacts against Jessica Pegula at the China Open 2025
Emma Raducanu reacts against Jessica Pegula at the China Open 2025 (Getty Images)

Emma Raducanu has questioned whether Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios will try their hardest during their controversial ‘Battle of the Sexes’ exhibition.

The world No 1 faces the former Wimbledon finalist in Dubai later today with modified rules in a bid to create parity on the court.

Tennis legend Billie Jean King, who famously defeated Bobby Riggs in the second ‘Battle of the Sexes’ match in 1973, dismissed this version as “not the same,” underlining how she played for “political” reasons and to spark “societal change”.

Kyrgios has defended the event, claiming it has been “one of the most talked-about events of the year,” and Raducanu has questioned one aspect of the competition.

“I want to see if they both go flat out,” Raducanu said. “But it will be interesting.

Recommended

“I don’t think I’ll watch it all live, but I think I’ll watch some highlights or a recap of it.”

The British No 1 also compared her own experience from hitting with Carlos Alcaraz in preparation for the US Open mixed doubles event.

Sabalenka and Kyrgios poses with the Battle of the Sexes trophy
Sabalenka and Kyrgios poses with the Battle of the Sexes trophy (AP)

“It wasn’t long but I hit with Carlos in New York, and the impact of his ball… It looks like he’s not trying, but on your strings, it’s so heavy,” she said.

“That compared to a girl, usually they hit the ball flatter, except Iga [Swiatek] hits a very spinning ball. And there are certain exceptions on the women’s game. Aryna’s ball is pretty heavy, too.

“But I’d say the heaviness of the impact is different, and also just their strength in certain positions. You think you’ve hit a good shot, and they’re just able to get behind the ball like an extra step and generate and kind of one-up you and use your pace. That and the serve.”

Raducanu shared her experience of practicing with Alcaraz
Raducanu shared her experience of practicing with Alcaraz (AP)

Raducanu also ruled herself out of featuring in a future Battle of the Sexes event.

“No. I don’t think anyone would sign up for that,” she added. “Honestly. But I think it would just be cool for the public.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in