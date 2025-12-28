Emma Raducanu shares doubt over Kyrgios v Sabalenka in controversial Battle of the Sexes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu has questioned whether Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios will try their hardest during their controversial ‘Battle of the Sexes’ exhibition.

The world No 1 faces the former Wimbledon finalist in Dubai later today with modified rules in a bid to create parity on the court.

Tennis legend Billie Jean King, who famously defeated Bobby Riggs in the second ‘Battle of the Sexes’ match in 1973, dismissed this version as “not the same,” underlining how she played for “political” reasons and to spark “societal change”.

Kyrgios has defended the event, claiming it has been “one of the most talked-about events of the year,” and Raducanu has questioned one aspect of the competition.

“I want to see if they both go flat out,” Raducanu said. “But it will be interesting.

“I don’t think I’ll watch it all live, but I think I’ll watch some highlights or a recap of it.”

The British No 1 also compared her own experience from hitting with Carlos Alcaraz in preparation for the US Open mixed doubles event.

open image in gallery Sabalenka and Kyrgios poses with the Battle of the Sexes trophy ( AP )

“It wasn’t long but I hit with Carlos in New York, and the impact of his ball… It looks like he’s not trying, but on your strings, it’s so heavy,” she said.

“That compared to a girl, usually they hit the ball flatter, except Iga [Swiatek] hits a very spinning ball. And there are certain exceptions on the women’s game. Aryna’s ball is pretty heavy, too.

“But I’d say the heaviness of the impact is different, and also just their strength in certain positions. You think you’ve hit a good shot, and they’re just able to get behind the ball like an extra step and generate and kind of one-up you and use your pace. That and the serve.”

open image in gallery Raducanu shared her experience of practicing with Alcaraz ( AP )

Raducanu also ruled herself out of featuring in a future Battle of the Sexes event.

“No. I don’t think anyone would sign up for that,” she added. “Honestly. But I think it would just be cool for the public.”