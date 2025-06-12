When is Emma Raducanu playing at Queen’s?
A trio of Brits are in action on the Andy Murray Arena today, with Katie Boulter and Heather Watson also playing their last-16 matches
Emma Raducanu continues her singles campaign today at Queen’s Club, a day after she and partner Katie Boulter were knocked out in the doubles.
The Brits fought well but lost in straight sets to top seeds Lyudmyla Kichenok and Erin Routliffe - but both are back in action on a stacked day for local interest on the Andy Murray Arena.
Raducanu plays Slovakia’s Rebecca Sramkova, who surprisingly knocked out reigning Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova in the first round, while Boulter takes on fifth seed Diana Shnaider.
And another Brit will round out the trio of home hopefuls, as veteran Heather Watson faces another former Wimbledon winner in 2022 champion Elena Rybakina.
Here’s all you need to know:
When does Emma Raducanu play at Queen’s?
Emma Raducanu plays her second-round singles match on the Andy Murray Arena on Tuesday, 10 June.
Raducanu vs Sramkova is the third match on the show court. Play begins at 12pm BST, so Raducanu will likely be on court around 3pm, depending on the earlier matches
How can I watch?
Viewers in the UK can watch main court action at Queen’s, on the Andy Murray Arena, on the BBC, with coverage running from 1pm on BBC Two. The action will also be streamed live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button or BBC Sport.
The women’s tournament runs from Monday, 9 June to Sunday, 16 June, with the men’s tournament running the following week.
When does Katie Boulter play?
Boulter plays in the first match on the Andy Murray Arena. She will take on Diana Shnaider at 12pm.
When does Heather Watson play?
Heather Watson vs Elena Rybakina is the second match on the Andy Murray Arena, so could be on court around 1.30-2pm, depending on the length of the previous match.
