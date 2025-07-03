Emma Raducanu takes tips from men’s number one ahead of facing Aryna Sabalenka

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu sought inspiration for her clash with Aryna Sabalenka by watching the other big-hitting world number one.

After training for 70 minutes at Wimbledon’s Aorangi Park practice courts on Thursday afternoon, Raducanu sat with coach Mark Petchey and observed Jannik Sinner’s warm-up session.

Raducanu has been making an effort to pay closer to attention to the skills of her fellow players, saying: “I’m trying to learn by osmosis. He (Sinner) is so effortless when he hits the ball.”

Trying to squeeze everything she can out of her Wimbledon experience this year has been a theme of the 22-year-old’s run so far, with Raducanu overjoyed about her performance in beating former champion Marketa Vondrousova on Wednesday.

While she can never go back to the carefree teenager she was prior to her US Open triumph, she appears to be finding a balance that allows her to enjoy the journey while pushing for the best destination she can.

The British number one is also clearly relishing having people she trusts in her corner, with Petchey, who first helped her remodel her serve back in 2020, accompanied on the practice court by Raducanu’s friend and mentor Jane O’Donoghue.

O’Donoghue left her coaching career to work in finance but has taken a sabbatical from her job to help Raducanu out in tournaments around the world.

In the stands, meanwhile, are a group of Raducanu’s friends from childhood, many of whom live in the United States but who use Wimbledon for a reunion each summer.

“I was out there with my friends,” said Raducanu after beating Vondrousova in one of her best performances at the All England Club.

“It’s so rad. I have all of them here in one place. They’ve been my rock through everything. They’re the closest people to me outside of my family. That was really special.

“I had the same sort of routine last year. I just really cherish these moments because we know how hard it is week to week playing on the tour.

“When we’re here in this sort of environment feeling at home, it’s so special. I think it’s important to take it in. You don’t know the next day how it’s going to go.”

Taking on Sabalenka is the ultimate challenge in women’s tennis at the moment, with the Belarusian holding a dominant lead at the top of the rankings and bidding to reach a fourth grand slam final in a row.

Raducanu looked relaxed in practice, drilling service returns in preparation for what will be a barrage of pace coming at her.

They have played once before, in Indian Wells last spring, when Sabalenka won in straight sets but in a close enough contest to give Raducanu encouragement.

The top seed has been tested in her first two matches, while the home crowd on Centre Court will play their part as well.

“Emma is playing much better tennis since last year, I have to say,” said Sabalenka. “She improved. You can see that she’s getting back on track. Also facing British at Wimbledon, I’m not sure I prefer that.”

Finding the right balance between attack and defence will be key for Raducanu, who said: “I definitely think playing Aryna, she’s number one in the world for a reason.

“You can’t really do nothing or give nothing balls to her. I’m going to have to be aggressive but pick my moments and not kind of be overly (aggressive). I think you can fall into that trap, too.

“I don’t think I’m going to go out there and out-power her. I think I’m going to have to try and be creative, as well.”

Raducanu is one of three British players who will play third-round matches on Friday, with Sonay Kartal and Cameron Norrie both taking to Court One.

Kartal, who is bidding to reach the last 16 at a slam for the first time, faces French qualifier Diane Parry while Norrie’s reward for knocking out Frances Tiafoe is a meeting with unseeded Italian Mattia Bellucci.