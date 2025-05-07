Emma Raducanu overcomes wobble to march on in Rome

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu overcame a brief wobble to book her spot in the second round of the Italian Open with a three-set win over Maya Joint.

Raducanu will now meet world No 20 Ekaterina Alexandrova after seeing off the 19-year-old Australian 7-5 6-7 (1) 6-3 in Rome.

The former US Open winner came within two points of finishing things off in straight sets but was steamrollered 7-1 in the second-set tie-break to set up a decider.

It looked like being a nervy finish at the SuperTennis Arena but the Briton found her mojo again, going 5-0 ahead in the third before wrapping things up in two hours and 44 minutes.

Watched on by mentor Jane O'Donoghue, with recently installed coach Mark Petchey unavailable due to broadcast commitments, Raducanu was a worthy winner overall but will need to recreate her best moments more often to get past Alexandrova.

Raducanu looked to impose herself from the outset, seeking out powerful winners and taking her first service game without conceding.

She somehow failed to convert four break points at the next attempt and, after a couple of self-imposed errors on her own serve, found her opponent in less forgiving mood.

open image in gallery Emma Raducanu overcame a second-set wobble in Rome ( REUTERS )

A break down at 4-2, Raducanu showed resolve to break back immediately and sealed a second break with a backhand winner before holding for the set.

The Briton made it four games in a row as she started the second set in control, breaking at first ask then holding to love. Joint briefly got back on level terms but was finding Raducanu's return too hot to handle, buckling as the second of three break points came good.

Two double faults in the eighth game gave Joint another chance to scrub the deficit but four successive points got Raducanu out of trouble.

That ruthless streak deserted her as she allowed Joint to escape another break from 0-30 then came within two points of serving for the match only to slip back to stalemate. Joint was electric in the tie-break, winning the first five points to flip the momentum.

Raducanu took a break and emerged with a new lease of life, taking five consecutive games to move herself back to the brink of victory. She was made to wait by a spirited fightback but finished with a punchy service game, smiling widely as her opponent cleared the baseline with the final shot of the match.

open image in gallery Raducanu will face Ekaterina Alexandrova next ( Getty Images )

Earlier, Cameron Norrie made the most of his second chance after beating Christopher O'Connell.

Norrie was beaten in the final round of qualifying by Dusan Lajovic on Tuesday but made it into the main draw after being picked as the lucky loser.

And he took advantage of his reprieve as he beat Australian O'Connell 6-3 6-2 to set up a second-round tie with former world No 1 Daniil Medvedev.

"I lost a match yesterday where I really didn't play well... after the match I was completely devastated," Norrie told Sky Sports. "It was nice to have another chance. It's not often you get the chance to get some revenge the next day."

Meanwhile, Katie Boulter's status as British No 1 is under threat after a first-round defeat to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Clay is Boulter's least favourite surface and it showed as she went down 6-3 6-3 to the 33-year-old Russian. The 28-year-old could be displaced by Raducanu or Sonay Kartal as the highest ranked Briton if either go deep in the Italian capital.