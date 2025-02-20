Emma Raducanu incident underscores ‘pervasive issue’ in tennis – PTPA

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu’s experience of finding herself the target of concerning behaviour from a fan highlights a “pervasive issue” affecting tennis players, according to the Professional Tennis Players Association.

The former British number one on Wednesday said she will be OK after a “difficult experience” at the Dubai Tennis Championships where she was approached by a man displaying what the WTA described as “fixated behaviour” before her second-round defeat to Karolina Muchova.

It is not the first time Raducanu, 22, has been involved in an unsettling incident with a member of the public, nor is she alone in the world of tennis, where numerous female players have spoken out about similar issues.

A PTPA statement read: “Tennis players and professional athletes worldwide must be able to focus on their jobs — training and competing — free from fear of harassment or abuse. The recent high-profile incident in Dubai, where security swiftly removed a disruptive fan from a top player during a premier tournament, underscores a pervasive issue.

“Such disturbances are not confined to elite events; they also occur with unsettling regularity at lower-tier tournaments, exacerbated by the influence of online betting.“We commend the Dubai security team’s efforts, and we recognise the lingering toll these kinds of incidents take on players’ performance and welfare.

“Governing bodies and tournament operators alike must remain vigilant with player security, ensuring there are appropriate mechanisms in place to immediately assess and address any potential threats.

“As indicated in our principles, player safety is of the utmost importance to the PTPA, and we are actively evaluating how we can provide additional resources that foster a safer environment for all players.”

In December, current British number one Katie Boulter admitted “people have followed me at times” in an interview with the Guardian, sharing one incident in which she was tracked by the same car all the way home after spending time with fiance and fellow tennis professional Alex de Minaur.

Twenty-three time grand slam singles winner Serena Williams has been the target of more than one stalker, while in 1993 Monica Seles was stabbed in the back during a match in Hamburg after being attacked courtside by Gunter Parche, a supporter of her rival Steffi Graf.

In February 2022, stalker Amrit Magar, who walked 23 miles to Raducanu’s home and took her father’s shoe as a souvenir, was handed a five-year restraining order.

The individual involved in the Dubai incident reportedly handed Raducanu a letter the day before her match with Muchova before he was then spotted in the crowd at the United Arab Emirates event on Tuesday.

The WTA said on Wednesday: “This same individual was identified in the first few rows during Emma’s match on Tuesday at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and subsequently ejected. He will be banned from all WTA events pending a threat assessment.

“Player safety is our top priority, and tournaments are advised on security best practices for international sporting events.

“The WTA is actively working with Emma and her team to ensure her well-being and provide any necessary support.

“We remain committed to collaborating with tournaments and their security teams worldwide to maintain a safe environment for all players.”

Raducanu also reflected on the incident in a post to her Instagram story on Wednesday, saying: “Thank you for the messages of support.

“Difficult experience yesterday but I’ll be okay and proud of how I came back and competed despite what happened at the start of the match.

“Thank you to Karolina for being a great sport and best of luck to her for the rest of the tournament.”