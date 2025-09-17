Francesca Jones and new-look GB squad in high spirits ahead of BJK Cup tie

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new-look British team are raring to get their Billie Jean King Cup bid under way as they await a quarter-final clash with Japan on Thursday.

The quartet, led by team manager Anne Keothavong, changed complexion earlier this month as British number one Emma Raducanu pulled out of the event in favour of a wild card opportunity to contest the Korea Open.

Francesca Jones was brought in as her replacement and she arrived in Shenzhen, China, both in good form and high spirits having recently made it as far as the semi-finals of the Sao Paulo Open.

“I’ve had a good season so far,” she said. “I’ve built a lot of momentum. I was grateful to have the opportunity to continue that in Sao Paulo but still manage to come here.

“I’m very patriotic, a proper northerner that loves my country. I’m very happy to be here and join the girls and join my team and enjoy my experience – I’m just ready to rock and roll, really.”

Jones is joined on the team by another player enjoying a successful season in Sonay Kartal, who has had something of a breakthrough year when making her debut in the tournament alongside reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time.

“I didn’t expect to be in this position when I started the year, it was probably my end-of-year goal,” Kartal said.

“It’s been pretty much a year of new experiences for me, a new calendar, playing new opponents and better opponents.

“I wanted to start the year and put myself in uncomfortable positions to get used to it.

“I finally feel like I’m starting to find my feet. I’m feeling really happy on the court, really happy with my game, and happy with what I’ve achieved so far.”

Katie Boulter was part of the British team that reached the semi-finals last year, and paired with Kartal in the doubles at the US Open this year after the latter’s debut in the earlier stages of the Billie Jean King Cup.

“I feel like each and every one of us has the heart and a lot of fight for our country,” Boulter said.

“I think that just comes naturally, too. We showed it at the start of the year with Sonay making her debut, which was pretty incredible, just stepping up for her country multiple times.

“It’s not easy to do. It looked very easy for her but I can assure you it’s not.

“Obviously Jodie (Burrage) and I getting our first win together for the country, I’m really pleased to have everyone here.

“Fran has joined the team as well and I’m really enjoying her company so far. I’m sure we’re going to bring a lot of fight in the next couple of ties.”

Burrage joined doubles partner Boulter in qualifying for this stage of the Billie Jean King Cup, and though confident in her role ahead of the Japan tie she has faith in the singles players to secure victory before she is called upon.

“The match we played last time just showed how well we can play together,” Burrage said of her and Boulter’s earlier win.

“I believe that it’s not going to get there because we are going to get it done in singles, but if it does then we’re ready.

“I’ve got total belief in the work that we’ve done, all of us.”