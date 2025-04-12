Emma Raducanu eyeing Andy Murray’s former coach to head up her team

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu is reportedly in discussions with Andy Murray’s former coach Mark Petchey about a permanent role in her team.

While an agreement is yet to be reached, the British star is very keen to appoint Petchey as her new head coach, as per BBC Sport.

Petchey was in the coaching box alongside Jane O’Donoghue at the Miami Open last month, where he watched Raducanu put together her best run of the year to reach the quarter-finals.

The former top-100 player coached Murray when he was 18 and was part of the Scot’s team for 10 months, during which he won his first ATP title.

Jane O'Donoghue and Mark Petchey were familiar faces for Emma Raducanu in Miami ( Getty Images )

Murray went on to become the world number one, racking up three Grand Slam titles and two Olympic gold medals across a decorated career.

Petchey previously trained with Raducanu during the pandemic, linking up with the then-teenager at the National Tennis Centre during the summer of 2020.

Since first building a rapport during those few weeks, the pair have held a mutual respect for each other and Raducanu is now keen to bring Petchey back on board, this time in a more permanent role.

Raducanu coaching staff has experienced a lot of turnover in recent times, with the 22-year-old not having a full-time coach since January, when Nick Cavaday stood down for health reasons.

Vladimir Platenik had a two-week trial in the position, but that ended the night before the Miami Open kicked off.

Before the new year, she had enjoyed spells under an array of coaches, including Nigel Sears, Torben Beltz and Andrew Richardson - who was in charge during her run to the US Open title in 2021.

Petchey’s appointment would come at a good time for Raducanu as she continues her preparations for the Italian Open next month, the precursor to Roland Garros.