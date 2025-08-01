Emma Raducanu v Amanda Anisimova: Start time, TV channel and how to watch National Bank Open online
Everything you need to know ahead of the clash in Montreal
Emma Raducanu bids to continue her promising hard-court swing as she takes on Amanda Anisimova in the third round of the National Bank Open.
The British No 1 swept past another American, 33rd seed Peyton Stearns, 6-2, 6-4 in the previous round to set up a tie with Wimbledon finalist Anisimova.
Raducanu has got the better of the American, a good friend off the court, in their two previous meetings, winning in straight sets at both the Australian Open and in Miami earlier this season.
Fifth seed Anisimova is playing her first tournament since her stunning run to the Wimbledon final, which ended in a lopsided defeat by Iga Swiatek. She beat New Zealand’s Lulu Sun 6-4, 7-6(5) in the previous round, having received a first-round bye.
When is Emma Raducanu vs Amanda Anisimova?
The third round match is the fourth scheduled on Centre Court on Friday 1 August at the National Bank Open, and will be played from 7pm. In the UK Raducanu will take to court around 1am on Saturday 2 August.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the WTA Tour event live on Sky Sports. A live stream will be available via Sky Go and NOW.
Who will the winner face?
The winner will play either 10th seed Elina Svitolina or Anna Kalinskaya, who beat Raducanu in the Washington Open semi-finals last week.
