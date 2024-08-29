Elena Rybakina pulls out of US Open second-round clash through injury

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Fourth seed Elena Rybakina has withdrawn from the US Open due to injury.

The Kazakstani, who won Wimbledon in 2022, pulled out of her second-round match with Frenchwoman Jessika Ponchet.

It is the sixth tournament where she has withdrawn or retired this year.

“Unfortunately, I have to withdraw from my match today due to my injuries,” Rybakina said in a statement.

“I did not want to finish the last grand slam of the year this way but I have to listen to my body, and I hope I can close out the remainder of the year strong.

“Thank you to all the fans who have and continue to support me, and I wish the remaining players good luck.”

Rybakina’s absence opens the draw up nicely for world number one Iga Swiatek, who had a casual run out on Arthur Ashe.

The Pole, gunning for a second title at Flushing Meadows, dropped just one game as she dispatched Ena Shibahara 6-0 6-1 in 65 minutes.

“I was just happy with the way I played, not overpowering and being really solid and picking the right shots to be reactive, I am happy with everything,” said Swiatek.

“I felt in much better rhythm. I was a bit tense in my last match. I just wanted to focus on myself and that’s what I did.”

Sixth seed Jessica Pegula continued to thrive against fellow American players, registering her 11th victory as she beat Sofia Kenin 7-6 (4) 6-3.

Wimbledon finalist Jasmine Paolini was given the easiest of routes into the third round after her opponent, Karolina Pliskova, retired after just three points.

A tough second-round draw against the 2016 runner-up was in prospect for Paolini but it lasted less than two minutes as the Czech player appeared to twist her ankle midway through a rally.