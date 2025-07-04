Portuguese players pay tribute to Diogo Jota during Wimbledon doubles match

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Portuguese pair Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral paid tribute to compatriot Diogo Jota by wearing black ribbons on court at Wimbledon.

Borges wore the item on his cap during his third-round singles clash with 17th seed Karen Khachanov after Cabral donned one on his shirt sleeve during his doubles match earlier on Friday as the All England Club relaxed its strict all-white dress code to allow tributes to the Liverpool forward.

Jota, 28, and his brother Andre Silva died in a car crash in Spain on Thursday while travelling to catch a ferry to the UK ahead of pre-season.

Cabral said he was driving to Wimbledon when he heard the news, describing the footballer as “an idol, such an icon, such a good person” in Portugal.

After his defeat in the men’s doubles alongside Lucas Miedler, he added: “Yesterday the idea of wearing a black strap came up – that was not allowed.

“I asked for permission to use the black ribbon and they let me play with it.

“It was an honour – it was not for the best reason.

“He was an inspiration not only for me but for the country in general.”

Liverpool fan and British doubles player Neal Skupski had also brought a black armband for his match on Thursday but opted not to wear it.

The 35-year-old then found out about the death of his grandmother shortly after coming off court of his first-round win alongside fellow Briton Joe Salisbury.

Skupski suggested he may wear one later in the tournament, saying: “Maybe in the next couple of days.”