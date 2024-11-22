Davis Cup finals schedule and how to watch tournament
Germany, Netherlands, Italy and Australia made it through to the semi-finals after Rafael Nadal’s Spain exited his final tournament
Australia set up a Davis Cup semi-final clash with defending champions Italy as doubles pair Matthew Ebden and Jordan Thompson sealed victory against the United States on Thursday.
Olympic champion Ebden and Thompson beat surprise pairing Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton 6-4 6-4 to put Lleyton Hewitt’s side into their third successive semi-final of the men’s team event. They will now have the opportunity to avenge last year’s final defeat by Italy after world number one Jannik Sinner inspired the holders to a 2-1 victory over Argentina.
Earlier this week, Rafael Nadal exited the final tournament of his illustrious career. The 22-time grand slam champion waved goodbye to tennis in front of his home fans on Tuesday, playing one last singles match but losing 6-4 6-4 to Botic van de Zandschulp to open the quarter-final clash against the Netherlands.
Friday’s first semi-final features the Dutch up against Germany.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Davis Cup finals.
Where can I watch the Davis Cup?
The finals will be shown and streamed live on the Tennis Channel in the UK.
Davis Cup schedule
Semi-finals
Friday 22 November: Netherlands vs Germany - from 4pm BST
Saturday 23 November: Australia vs Italy - from 12pm BST
Final
Sunday 24 November: TBC vs TBC - from 3pm BST
Davis Cup squads
Australia
- Alex De Minaur
- Alexei Popyrin
- Jordan Thompson
- Thanasi Kokkinakis
- Matthew Ebden
- Captain Lleyton Hewitt (AUS)
Germany
- Jan-Lennard Struff
- Daniel Altmaier
- Yannick Hanfmann
- Kevin Krawietz
- Tim Puetz
- Captain Michael Kohlmann (GER)
Italy
- Jannik Sinner
- Lorenzo Musetti
- Matteo Berrettini
- Andrea Vavassori
- Simone Bolelli
- Captain Filippo Volandri (ITA)
Netherlands
- Tallon Griekspoor
- Botic Van de Zandschulp
- Jesper De Jong
- Wesley Koolhof
- Captain Paul Haarhuis (NED)
