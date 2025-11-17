Davis Cup draw, schedule, confirmed teams and how to watch Final 8
Italy are the two-time defending champions but will be without Jannik Sinner in Bologna
Italy will bid to defend the Davis Cup at the Final 8 tournament in Bologna but will be without Jannik Sinner as they look to complete a hat-trick of titles.
Sinner led Italy to a second consecutive Davis Cup last year in Malaga but the World No 2 has decided to end his season after defending his ATP Finals crown.
Instead, Carlos Alcaraz will hope to inspire Spain to victory, although the World No 1 suffered a hamstring injury during his defeat to Sinner at the ATP Finals.
Spain will open their bid against a talented Czechia side in the quarter-finals and the winner of the Davis Cup will be crowd on Sunday 23 November.
Here’s everything you need to know
Davis Cup draw and schedule
Tuesday 18th
- QF1: France v Belgium, from 3pm GMT
Wednesday 19th
- QF2: Italy v Austria, from 3pm GMT
Thursday 20th
- QF3: Spain v Czechia, from 9am GMT
Thursday 20th
- QF4: Argentina v Germany, from 4pm GMT
Friday 21st
- SF1: Winner of QF1 vs QF2
Saturday 22nd
- SF2: Winner of QF3 vs QF4
Sunday 23rd
- Final
Davis Cup confirmed teams and line-ups
Spain (six-time winners, most recently 2019)
- Carlos Alcaraz (1)
- Jaume Munar (36)
- Pablo Carreno Busta (89)
- Pedro Martinez (93)
- Marcel Granollers (6, doubles)
- Captain: David Ferrer
Italy (three-time winners, most recently 2024)
- Flavio Cobolli (22)
- Lorenzo Sonego (39)
- Matteo Berrettini (56)
- Simone Bolelli (13, doubles)
- Andrea Vavassori (14, doubles)
- Captain: Filippo Volandri
Germany (three-time winners, most recently 1993)
- Alexander Zverev (3)
- Jan-Lennard Struff (100)
- Yannick Hanfmann (103)
- Kevin Krawietz (T11, doubles)
- Tim Puetz (T11, doubles)
- Captain: Michael Kohlmann
France (10-time winners, most recently 2017)
- Arthur Rinderknech (29)
- Corentin Moutet (35)
- Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (59)
- Benjamin Bonzi (96)
- Pierre-Hugues Herbert (65, doubles)
- Captain: Paul-Henri Mathieu
Czechia (three-time winners, most recently 2013)
- Jiri Lehecka (17)
- Jakub Mensik (19)
- Tomas Machac (32)
- Vit Kopriva (92)
- Adam Pavlasek (53, doubles)
- Captain: Tomas Berdych
Argentina (one-time winners, 2016)
- Francisco Cerundolo (21)
- Tomas Martin Etcheverry (60)
- Francisco Comesana (61)
- Horacio Zeballos (7, doubles)
- Andres Molteni (24, doubles)
- Captain: Javier Frana
Belgium
- Zizou Bergs (40)
- Raphael Collignon (76)
- Alexander Blockx (102)
- Sander Gille (48, doubles)
- Joran Vliegen (67, doubles)
- Captain: Steve Darcis
Austria
- Filip Misolic (85)
- Jurij Rodionov (161)
- Lukas Neumayer (186)
- Lucas Miedler (27, doubles)
- Alexander Erler (45, doubles)
- Captain: Jurgen Melzer
Is the Davis Cup on TV?
In the UK, the Davis Cup will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
