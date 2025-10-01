Daniil Medvedev escapes fine for umpire outburst as best effort warning ‘made in error’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Daniil Medvedev will not be fined after accusing umpires of “trying to intimidate him” as the ATP ruled his warning for not giving his “best effort” during his China Open defeat to Learner Tien was issued in error.

A cramping Medvedev could barely walk as he entered a third set against Tien and the Russian was stunned to be given a warning for “lack of effort” when the 19-year-old aced him with a routine serve down the middle of the court.

Medvedev, who would later retire from the semi-final when the score was 5-7, 7-5, 4-0 in the final set, paused and stared towards umpire Adel Nour before calling the supervisor.

“You prefer that I retire?” Medvedev told Nour. “Say to the guys and the cameras that you prefer I retire. I’m giving my best effort so why the hell are you saying I’m not giving my best effort. Who are you to decide for me? Who are you? What’s your name?”

Medvedev continued: “Why is every referee in the world trying to intimidate me? I didn’t say one word. After US Open I’m trying to be good and this guy is doing that? I’m supposed to act good? Why are you trying to intimidate me? What’s your problem with me?”

The umpire Nour argued to the supervisor: “I know he is not feeling well but there is no movement. We have to show that we are to play.”

open image in gallery Medvedev could barely walk as he was given a warning for lack of effort ( AFP via Getty Images )

Medvedev was fined a total of $42,500 for his second-round meltdown at the US Open last month, while the ATP handbook states that a violation of its “best effort” guidelines could result in a fine of up to $40,000.

But Medvedev will not be fined as an ATP spokesperson said: “Upon reviewing the incident during Daniil Medvedev's semi-final match in Beijing, ATP Officiating has determined that the ‘Best Efforts’ code violation was issued in error. This was communicated to Medvedev and his team following the match, and no fine will be imposed.”

open image in gallery Medvedev eventually quit the match against Tien after his mobility was limited ( REUTERS )

An irritated Medvedev briefly continued the match, even winning the next point after his warning, but managed just two more games before shaking hands with Tien at the net while trailing 4-0. Medvedev also shook hands with the umpire, adding “thanks a lot” before departing the court.

Medvedev has struggled for form this season but defeated second seed Alexander Zverev in the quarter-final. The former US Open champion led 3-0 and 5-3 in the second set against Tien before blowing his lead and being hit by cramp.

Tien, the 19-year-old Californian, advanced to play in his first ATP Tour final, where he lost 6-2 6-2 to Jannik Sinner on Wednesday.