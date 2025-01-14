Daniil Medvedev destroys net camera in wild Australian Open meltdown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Daniil Medvedev destroyed a camera attached to the net as the former World No 1 and three-time Australian Open finalist had a meltdown during his five-set victory over Kasidit Samrej.

Medvedev was behind in the third set against the Thai wildcard, ranked 418th in the world, and took five furious swings into the net with his racket after Samrej passed him with a winner.

The Russian fifth seed broke his racket while obliterating the small camera pinned to the centre strap, with the visual feed cutting out immediately as Medvedev took out his frustration.

An angry Daniil Medvedev takes out the net camera at the Australian Open.



As seen and heard on the ESPN2 broadcast. 🎾😡🎥📺😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/x1UyC4r0hX — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 14, 2025

He received a warning from the chair umpire and was booed by the fans in the Rod Laver Arena, while a ball-kid was required to sweep up the pieces of Medvedev’s broken racket from the court.

And to add to Medvedev’s anger, Samrej won the third set a few moments later to take an unlikely lead on the against the former runner-up and US Open champion.

Medvedev recovered to win 6-2 4-6 3-6 6-1 6-2 in over three hours after Samrej, 23, faded physically and struggled with cramp as the match went the distance.

open image in gallery Medvedev swipes his racquet into the net after smashing the net camera ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery The clean-up operation begins on Rod Laver Arena ( Getty Images )

Medvedev reached the Australian Open final for the third time last year but became the first player in grand slam history to lose multiple finals from two sets up when Jannik Sinner came from behind to win the title.

The 28-year-old, who has recently celebrated the birth of his second child with his wife Daria, struggled for form over the second half of last season - despite reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals and US Open quarter-finals.

He was playing in his first match of the season after missing warm-up tournaments to be with his family, but eventually eased to victory in five sets.

Five of Medvedev’s seven matches at last year’s Australian Open went to five sets and the Russian picked up where he left off after returning to Melbourne.

“Why play one hour 30? I need a minimum of three hours,” he joked in his on-court interview. Second and third set I couldn’t touch the ball.”