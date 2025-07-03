Wimbledon briefing: Day three recap and order of play for day of the Jacks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu headlined a brilliant day for British tennis at Wimbledon that also saw wins for Sonay Kartal and Cameron Norrie plus an impressive Centre Court debut from Oliver Tarvet.

And Thursday promises more memorable moments for the Britons as Dan Evans enjoys a dream meeting with Novak Djokovic on Centre Court while Britain’s two Jacks – fourth seed Draper and debutant Pinnington Jones – have eyes on the third round.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at Wednesday’s action and previews day four of the Championships.

Raducanu sets up Sabalenka clash

Emma Raducanu set up a blockbuster clash against world number one Aryna Sabalenka by easing past 2023 champion Marketa Vondrousova 6-3 6-3.

The British number one said: “You want to play the best. You are going to have to play them at some point if you want to win one of these tournaments.

“Of course, Aryna is number one in the world. I know it’s going to be a massive challenge. I’m going to have to play some really good tennis.”

Her victory came after British number threes Sonay Kartal and Cameron Norrie both impressively reached the third round.

Tarvet gets Alcaraz’s seal of approval

Oliver Tarvet said he lived the “most special day of my life” in his straight-sets defeat to Carlos Alcaraz on Centre Court.

The British qualifier, ranked 733 in the world, broke the two-time Wimbledon champion’s serve twice in an encouraging showing.

And he certainly impressed his opponent, who said on court “I just love his game”, before adding in his press conference: “If he keeps working hard, if he keeps practising hard and playing in a professional level, I think he can go far.”

Brit watch

Jack Draper faces a tricky second-round clash with former runner-up Marin Cilic.

The Croatian reached the final back in 2017, three years after winning the US Open, and has struggled with a knee problem in recent seasons, but he is now fit again and won the warm-up event in Nottingham.

Draper said: “Unbelievable career, amazing player. Anyone who wins a Challenger on the grass before coming here, they’re feeling good on the grass. So it’s going to be a really tough challenge. I’m ready for that.”

Dan Evans takes on seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in the opening match on Centre Court, Jack Pinnington Jones faces Italian 22nd seed Flavio Cobolli, while fellow wild card Arthur Fery will complete his match against Luciano Darderi after bad light suspended play with the Italian two sets up.

Match of the day

Dan Evans kicks off the action on Centre Court in some style – with a second career meeting with Novak Djokovic.

Evans, 35, won that previous meeting – on the clay at the 2021 Monte Carlo Masters – so is putting an unbeaten record on the line against the 38-year-old seven-time Wimbledon champion.

“I think when they do the stats, it has to be over, like, three matches to have a 100 per cent record,” Evans said. “So we’ll say I have a decent record!

“This is his best surface. It’s going to be a tough match. But when I play the top guys, I don’t change much about myself. It’s not about them, it’s about me. We’re both competing for the same goal.”

Order of play

Centre Court (from 1.30pm)Dan Evans v Novak Djokovic (6)Iga Swiatek (8) v Caty McNallyJannik Sinner (1) v Aleksandar Vukic

Court One (from 1pm)Mirra Andreeva (7) v Lucia BronzettiElena Rybakina (11) v Maria SakkariJack Draper (4) v Marin Cilic

Weather

Sunny changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with a maximum temperature of 26C, according to the Met Office.