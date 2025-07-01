Dan Evans wins battle of Britain to set up likely clash with Novak Djokovic

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dan Evans set up a likely meeting with Novak Djokovic after winning the battle of Britain against Jay Clarke at Wimbledon.

The 35-year-old picked up his first win in SW19 since 2021 with a 6-1 7-5 6-2 success over fellow wild card Clarke.

Evans has endured a tough year on the court and slipped down the rankings to outside the top 150.

But he raced away with the first set, overhauled an early break to claim the second and wrapped up a handy victory in two hours and 14 minutes.

He celebrated the win wildly, and afterwards admitted: “It was amazing.

“Really unfortunate to have to play Jay, two lads from the midlands, I’ve known him since he was really small. I’m just delighted to come through it.”

Evans is one of a handful of active players to hold a winning record against Djokovic, having beaten the 24-time grand slam champion in their only previous meeting in Monte Carlo in 2021.

The Serbian faces Frenchman Alexandre Muller later on Tuesday.

“I’d love it to be on Centre, to get a chance to play him,” added Evans. “He’s at the latter end of his career and I’d go out there and give it a really good go. It would be special in England to play the greatest of all time.”

Derby pro Clarke found himself in the awkward position of having to explain to Wimbledon chiefs why he was originally named as a plaintiff in a case which has pitted the Professional Tennis Players Association, a body co-founded by Djokovic, against tennis’ governing bodies.

The 26-year-old world number 199, who decided to take his name off the lawsuit, was still granted a wild card for a fifth time and will earn £66,000 for his appearance.