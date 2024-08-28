US Open day three: Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff continue title charges

Support truly

Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff continue their title defences at the US Open on Wednesday while Harriet Dart flies the flag for Britain as she takes on Marta Kostyuk.

It was a fine day for British players on Tuesday as Dan Evans created history when he climbed off the canvas to win the longest-ever match at the US Open while there were also wins for Jack Draper and Katie Boulter. However, Emma Raducanu lost.

Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev all breezed through.

Here, the PA news agency recaps day two at Flushing Meadows.

Picture of the day

Dan the marathon man

Dan Evans created history when he climbed off the canvas to win the longest-ever match at the US Open.

Evans looked dead and buried against Russian Karen Khachanov when a gruelling encounter in blistering conditions took its toll and he trailed 4-0 in the fifth-set decider.

But the 34-year-old, whose season has been disrupted by injury, poor form and prioritising the Olympics, launched the ultimate comeback, winning six games in a row to claim an amazing 6-7 (6) 7-6 (2) 7-6 (4) 4-6 6-4 victory.

There were also wins for Katie Boulter and Jack Draper on an excellent day for Britain, although Emma Raducanu lost.

Quote of the day

I don't want to do it again, that's for sure Dan Evans

Shot of the day

Stat of the day

Mum’s the word for Harriet

Harriet Dart hopes to give her mum a dilemma on Wednesday.

Dart, whose mum Susie has stepped up to coach her at the tournament, is taking on Marta Kostyuk in the second round aiming to make it through the Friday’s third round.

The problem is, Susie is scheduled to go home on Friday in time to resume her job as a teacher ahead of next week’s new term.

Fallen Seeds

Men: Stefanos Tsitsipas (11), Felix Auger-Aliassime (19), Alejandro Tabilo (22), Karen Khachanov (23), Nicolas Jarry (25)

Women: Jelena Ostapenko (10) Danielle Collins (11), Leylah Fernandez (23), Caroline Garcia (28)