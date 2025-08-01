Dan Evans brands Alejandro Davidovich Fokina ‘pathetic’ over Spaniard’s complaint to ATP

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British number four Dan Evans has labelled Alejandro Davidovich Fokina as “pathetic” following an open letter in which the Spaniard complained about having “to wake up extremely early” ahead of his match against Jakub Mensik.

Writing on X, Davidovich revealed his “disappointment and frustration with the ATP” due to his National Bank Open match being scheduled at 11am local time (4pm BST) , rather than at 12.30pm (5.30pm BST) when the later matches begin.

“We're staying one hour from the club, which means we have to wake up extremely early to arrive in good condition,” said Davidovich in the post.

"Once again, it's clear that players are not taken into consideration.

“The ATP always promises they’ll fix things, but nothing ever changes. This isn’t the first time it happens, and when you’re inside, you realise that it is not as great as it looks from the outside,” he added.

And Evans seems to have taken issue with the statement, with the Briton reposting the Spaniard’s letter on his own Instagram page while telling him to “wake up and play”.

“The world wakes up and works 9-5, even 8-6. Pathetic,” he added.

Davidovich is yet to reply to Evans’ retort, though he may have more to say after his round of 32 match in Toronto this afternoon.

Evans, who is currently ranked 154 in the world, is not participating at the National Bank Open, with his most recent match having been a loss to Moutet at the last-16 stage of the Citi Open in Washington.

The ATP Tour continues with the Cincinnati Open on 7 August, with the final Grand Slam of the season coming between 24 August and 7 September as the US Open takes place in New York.