Save Wimbledon Park group apply for permission to appeal to the Court of Appeal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Campaign group Save Wimbledon Park has taken another step in its bid to block Wimbledon’s expansion plans.

Last month a judicial review upheld the decision of the Greater London Authority to award planning permission to the All England Club to build 39 new grass courts, including an 8,000-seat stadium, on the site of the former Wimbledon Park Golf Club.

But SWP, which has been fighting the plans since they were submitted back in 2021, has now announced it has applied for permission to appeal to the Court of Appeal.

The statement read: “SWP’s decision to make this application has not been taken lightly. However, it has been advised that there is a realistic prospect of success.”

SWP argues the scale and nature of the development is in breach of local, regional and national planning policies and would set a precedent for other green spaces in London and around the country.

A decision on whether it can appeal is expected in two to four months, with a hearing likely to be next year if it is successful.

Wimbledon chair Deborah Jevans said following the judicial review decision: “It is clear that we have a robust planning permission that enables us to create a permanent home for the Wimbledon qualifying competition as well as delivering 27 acres of beautiful new parkland for local people, providing public access to land that has been a private golf course for over 100 years.”