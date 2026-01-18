Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

French tennis player Corentin Moutet said he did not intend to do be disrespectful after he was booed by the Australian Open crowd for playing an underarm serve to win match point.

Moutet, the 32nd seed, defeated the Australian Tristan Schoolkate 6-4, 7-6 (1), 6-3 in his opening round match on Sunday and said he was “not thinking” about his unorthodox choice of shot on match point.

The 26-year-old left-hander spun a tricky sliced underarm serve out wide, which seemingly caught Schoolkate off-guard as he replied with a hacked forehand long.

The gasps from the crowd as Moutet played his underarm serve were then replaced by jeers as he dropped his racket and celebrated towards his team before shaking hands with Schoolkate at the net.

“I did it because I thought it would be I could win the point, which I won the point actually. Nothing else,” Moutet, whose style of play is one of the more flamboyant on the ATP Tour, said afterwards.

“Of course, no disrespect or anything. You know, just, like, I could serve on the tee. I could [do] whatever. I decided to do this, so I thought it was the better option at this moment.”

Moutet also described his style of play. “I'm just myself. I'm trying to perform well, to be the best version of myself, to be a great tennis player,” the Frenchman said.

“If I can entertain the people, that's even better, but that's not my first priority.

open image in gallery Corentin Moutet celebrated passionately after his first-round win ( REUTERS )

open image in gallery France's Corentin Moutet shakes hands with Australia's Tristan Schoolkate ( AFP via Getty Images )

“My first priority is to perform and be a great tennis player. I don't know what people expect from us, but I think there is very good players right now, you know, in this era.”

Moutet is a possible opponent for World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz should they both reach the third round. The Frenchman will play either Sebastian Korda or qualifier Michael Zheng in his next match.