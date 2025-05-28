Injured Casper Ruud knocked out of French Open by Nuno Borges in huge shock
The two-time runner-up received treatment on a leg injury as Borges ran away with a 2-6 6-4 6-1 6-0 win
Two-time runner-up Casper Ruud became the biggest causality of the French Open so far as the seventh seed was knocked out by Nuno Borges.
Ruud struggled with an injury and won just one game in the final two sets as Borges progressed to the third round with a 2-6 6-4 6-1 6-0 win.
The Norwegian took a medical timeout and received treatment on his left leg after the third set but carried on playing on the Court Suzanne-Lenglen.
However, he did not win another game as the Madrid Open champion suffered his earliest Roland Garros exit since 2018.
Ruud reached the French Open final in 2022 and 2023, losing to Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, and was beaten in the semi-finals last year by Alexander Zverev.
He won the biggest title of his career in Madrid by beating Jack Draper in the final of the ATP 1000 event and then reached the quarters in Rome, where he was thrashed by Jannik Sinner.
Borges, 29, recorded his first victory against a top-10 opponent and the World No 41 advanced to the third round of the French Open for the first time in his career.
“I was fighting a lot especially that first set. I felt completely drilled. He was playing with a huge intensity and I wasn’t handling the situation the best. It was too much for me.
“I kept trying and I realised he started to slow down a little bit. Obviously he wasn’t a 100 per cent today, or I’m sure the result would not have been the same. But I’m still proud of how I battled.
“From the beginning until the end, I gave myself a shot and I got lucky.
“I realised he wasn’t moving too well to the sides. I thought he was still quick moving to my drop shots. I tried to open up the court a bit and I got some more free points.
“I thought, if I stay aggressive I will have a good chance. In the end I thought I played really consistent and really solid. I’m really happy. It’s a big milestone for me to reach the third round.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments