Carlos Alcaraz cruises into semi-finals in Rotterdam

Meanwhile, Casper Ruud, Denis Shapovalov, and Tommy Paul all progressed to the semi-finals of the Dallas Open.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 07 February 2025 23:49 EST
File photo dated 01/08/24 of Carlos Alcaraz (Martin Rickett/PA)
File photo dated 01/08/24 of Carlos Alcaraz (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

World number three Carlos Alcaraz cruised into the semi-finals of the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam with a 6-2 6-1 victory over fellow Spaniard Pedro Martinez.

The top seed outmatched Martinez from the get go, never looking troubled as he wrapped up the win in an hour and 10 minutes.

He will face eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz in the next round, after the Pole upset second seed Andrey Rublev 6-7 (5) 6-3 6-4.

Third seed Alex de Minaur will fancy his chances of reaching the final in Rotterdam as he takes on Italian qualifier Mattia Bellucci in the semis after Bellucci shocked sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets.

Meanwhile, Casper Ruud, Denis Shapovalov and Tommy Paul all progressed to the semi-finals of the Dallas Open with straight-sets wins in the round of eight.

Spain’s Jaume Munar rounds out the final four after claiming an upset 6-4 3-6 6-3 over Italian eighth seed Matteo Arnaldi.

