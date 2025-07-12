Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz ready for latest chapter in riveting rivalry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jannik Sinner insisted his Paris heartbreak is ancient history as he prepares to face Carlos Alcaraz again in the Wimbledon final.

Five weeks after the Spaniard saved three match points and fought back from two sets down in an epic five-and-a-half-hour French Open final, the great rivals will meet again on Centre Court.

Sinner, who recovered from the loss by going home to northern Italy and sharing BBQs and table tennis with his friends and family, said with a smile: “I think if it would be a lot in my head, I would not be in the situation to play a final again.

“I’m very happy to share once again the court with Carlos. It’s going to be difficult, I know that. But I’m looking forward to it.”

Sinner comprehensively defeated a physically compromised Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals after two-time defending champion Alcaraz had got the better of Taylor Fritz to ensure one of the pair will win a seventh straight grand slam title.

It is the kind of dominance the big three of Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal achieved in their prime, but Sinner shrugged off comparisons.

“You cannot compare what the big three did for 15-plus years,” said the 23-year-old, who is through to a fourth straight slam final and can become the first Italian man or woman to win a Wimbledon singles title.

“Six grand slams are one-and-a-half years. It’s not that big yet. Of course, we find ourselves again in this position. This is the second consecutive grand slam that we are in the final and playing each other, which is great from my side. I believe it’s good for the sport.

“The more rivalries we have from now on, the better it is, because people want to see young players going against each other. I’m happy to be in that position, but let’s see in the future. If we can make that happen for the next three, four years, then people can think about it.”

Sinner and Alcaraz have shared those six titles but the Spaniard holds the psychological edge having won not just at Roland Garros but their last five matches.

Of the nine losses world number one Sinner has had since the start of 2024, more than half have been against Alcaraz.

Sinner is hoping he will be able to find an edge this time, saying: “I think we evolve as players, and we get better as competitors. So, of course, you try to do something different.

“You don’t want to be predictable on the court, so we are going to prepare it in the best possible way. I believe when the match and the rhythm is that high, you play a lot with your gut feeling, too, or what you feel like in that moment. Obviously, also, the surface is different.

“He is the favourite. He won here two times in a row. He’s again in the final. It’s very tough to beat him on grass, but I like these challenges. I like to go head-to-head and trying to see what I can do and what I can reach.”

Alcaraz goes into the final on a 24-match winning streak dating back to April, while he has not lost in 20 contests at Wimbledon.

Intriguingly, though, the last defeat he did suffer in SW19 was against Sinner back in 2022.

Alcaraz has been impressed by what he has seen from his rival this fortnight, saying: “I just see Jannik playing great tennis on grass. The movement on grass is the hardest thing to get and the most important thing, at least for me.

“And the movement that Jannik has on grass is unbelievable. He’s sliding like he’s playing on clay from both legs. It’s just unbelievable.

“I’m pretty sure he’s going to take a lot of things from the French Open final, that he’s going to be better. He’s going to be better physically, he’s going to be better mentally.”

Only Bjorn Borg has won the French Open and Wimbledon double in successive years in the open era, and Alcaraz cannot help but be buoyed by his Paris exploits.

“I still think about that moment, sometimes,” he said. “It was the best match that I have ever played so far.

“I’m not surprised he pushed me to the limit. I expect that on Sunday. I’m just excited about it. I hope not to be five hours and a half on court again. If I have to, I will. But I think it’s going to be great.”