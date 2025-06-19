When is Carlos Alcaraz playing at Queen’s?
Former champion Carlos Alcaraz bids for a quarter-final spot at Queen’s
Carlos Alcaraz continues his bid for a second Queen’s title today as he takes on compatriot Jaume Munar for a place in the quarter-finals.
Alcaraz, fresh from partying in Ibiza after his spectacular French Open title defence, opened his Queen’s campaign with a convincing win against Adam Walton, overcoming a spirited opponent 6-4, 7-6(4).
Munar meanwhile won the first set of his first-round match against Jordan Thompson 7-5 before the Australian retired injured.
Top seed Alcaraz won the tournament in 2023 before going on to clinch his first Wimbledon crown.
He headlines the order of play today on the Andy Murray Arena, with British hopeful Jacob Fearnley also in action against French qualifier Corentin Moutet.
Here’s all you need to know:
When is Carlos Alcaraz playing at Queen’s?
Alcaraz faces off against Munar third on Andy Murray Arena, after Jiri Lehecka plays Gabriel Diallo and Jacob Fearnley takes on Corentin Moutet.
Play begins at 12pm, so Alcaraz is likely to be due on court around 3pm, depending on the length of the day’s earlier matches.
How can I watch?
Viewers in the UK can watch main court action at Queen’s, on the Andy Murray Arena, on the BBC, with coverage running from 1pm on BBC Two. The action will also be streamed live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button or BBC Sport.
The men’s tournament runs from Monday, 16 June until Sunday, 22 June.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments