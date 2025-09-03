Carlos Alcaraz details unorthodox preparation for US Open semi-final against Novak Djokovic
Alcaraz is set for a showdown with former Masters champion Sergio Garcia
Carlos Alcaraz is getting into the Ryder Cup mood as he cites golf as the secret to his success at this year’s US Open.
Alcaraz continued his march through the draw with a 6-4 6-2 6-4 victory over 20th seed Jiri Lehecka, who beat him in Doha earlier this season but got nowhere near on Arthur Ashe Stadium.
He celebrated his triumph with a golf swing to the crowd directed at fellow Spaniard Sergio Garcia, before revealing he’ll be hitting the course with the former Masters champion in preparation for a blockbuster semi-final against Novak Djokovic.
Alcaraz said: “It’s something that is working well so why should I change that routine?
“Every day off I try to go and play some golf. Tomorrow I would say I have a really difficult round against Juanki (Alcaraz’s coach Juan Carlos Ferrero).
“Sergio Garcia is there - it’ll be a really difficult one but I will play for sure.”
Alcaraz was then asked how many strokes Garcia would need to give him to make it a fair game.
The five-time grand slam winner responded: “We will discuss tomorrow but he has to give me at least between 10 and 15 shots. I think it’s going to be great. I’m not that good, Sergio, come on!”
Alcaraz is yet to drop a set during the tournament, indicating that this routine could yet pay off with a second US Open title.
He’ll have to go through Djokovic to get to the final, though, with the pair set to clash on Arthur Ashe on Friday.
