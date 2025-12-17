Carlos Alcaraz announces shock split with long-time coach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carlos Alcaraz has announced a shock split with his long-time coach, the former World No 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero.

Alcaraz has won all six of his grand slam titles under the guidance of his fellow Spaniard and risen to World No 1, with their partnership beginning when Alcaraz was just 16.

Ferrero, who won the 2003 French Open as a player, shared coaching responsibilities with Samuel Lopez this past season and prioritised the grand slam events, where Alcaraz won Roland Garros and the US Open while beating rival Jannik Sinner to the year-end No 1 for the first time.

But in a heartfelt statement, Alcaraz announced that he and Ferrero will part ways ahead of 2026, where Alcaraz will attempt to complete the career grand slam at the Australian Open in January.

“It's very difficult for me to write this post... After more than seven years together, Juanki and I have decided to end our time together as coach and player. Thank you for turning my childhood dreams into reality,” Alcaraz said.

“We started this journey when I was just a kid, and throughout this time you've accompanied me on an incredible trip, both on and off the court. I've thoroughly enjoyed every step of the way with you.

open image in gallery Alcaraz and Ferrero started working together when the World No 1 was still a teenager ( Getty Images )

“We reached the top, and I feel that if our sporting paths had to diverge, it should be from up there. From the place we always worked towards and always aspired to reach.

“So many memories are flooding back that choosing just one wouldn't be fair. You've helped me grow as an athlete, but above all, as a person. And something I value immensely: I've enjoyed the process. I'll hold on to that, to the journey we've shared.

“Now, times of change are coming for both of us, new adventures and new projects. But I'm certain that we'll face them in the right way, giving our best, as we always have. Always adding value.

“I sincerely wish you all the best in everything that comes your way. I'm comforted by the knowledge that we gave our all, that we put everything at each other's disposal. Thank you for everything, Juanki!”

open image in gallery Alcaraz has won all six of his grand slam titles with Ferrero in his corner ( Getty Images )

