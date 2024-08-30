US Open day five: Coco Gauff’s title defence faces Elena Svitolina test

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Coco Gauff’s defence of her US Open title gets the toughest test yet as she faces Elena Svitolina while Novak Djokovic will aim to find more rhythm against Australian Alexei Popyrin.

On Thursday, Carlos Alcaraz was the subject of one of the biggest upsets in recent history, losing to world number 76 Botic van De Zandschulp in straight sets.

Jack Draper and Dan Evans made it through to the third round, but Katie Boulter’s defeat ended British interest.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at day four’s action.

Picture of the day

Alcaraz stunned on Ashe

Carlos Alcaraz crashed out after suffering one of the biggest shocks of all time when he lost to Botic van De Zandschulp.

The world number three came into the tournament in New York aiming to make it three grand slams in a row, having triumphed at the French Open and Wimbledon.

But he could not get past the second round as world number 74 Van De Zandschulp produced the result of his life to win 6-1 7-5 6-4 in front of a stunned Arthur Ashe crowd.

British boys bouncing

Marathon man Dan Evans turned into a sprinter as he raced through to the third round of the US Open.

Only 48 hours after creating history in New York by winning the longest-ever match in a gruelling five hours and 33 minutes, the 34-year-old made much lighter work of Mariano Navone, claiming a 6-4 6-3 6-3 success.

Jack Draper also advanced in straight sets to set up a third-round meeting with Alcaraz’s conquerer but Katie Boulter went out.

Stat of the day

Pliskova’s pain

Some sympathy for Karolina Pliskova please. The Czech player was forced to retire after just three points of her second-round match with Wimbledon finalist.

A tough second-round draw against the 2016 runner-up was in prospect for Jasmine Paolini but it lasted less than two minutes as the Czech player appeared to twist her ankle midway through a rally and could not continue.

Point of the day

Quote of the day

I am a little bit lost for words, it has been an incredible evening for me Botic van de Zandschulp

Fallen seeds

Men: Carlos Alcaraz (3), Hubert Hurkacz (7), Sebastian Korda (16), Arthur Fils (24)

Women: Elena Rybakina (4), Mirra Andreeva (21), Katie Boulter (31)