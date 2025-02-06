Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carlos Alcaraz swept past qualifier Andrea Vavassori to reach the quarter-finals of the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam.

World number three and top seed Alcaraz needed just over an hour to defeat Italian doubles specialist Vavassori 6-2 6-1 and continue his hunt for a first indoor trophy.

It was a much improved display from the Spaniard, who had been taken to three sets by home wildcard Botic van de Zandschulp in the first round.

"Every time that I leave the court, I'm always thinking how I can be better. That's what happened after the first round," Alcaraz said, quoted on the ATP Tour website.

"I just tried to be focused on the things that I had to improve from the first round - not making too many mistakes, not having too many ups and downs in the match, if I'm a break up, just to keep going with the same intensity.

"That is what I tried today, I think what I did was pretty good. After these types of matches, my confidence goes up."

Alcaraz will next play fellow Spaniard Pedro Martinez, who upset fifth seed Holger Rune 6-4 6-1 for a first victory over a top-20 player on hard courts.

open image in gallery The Spaniard won in straight sets 6-2 6-1 ( EPA )

Earlier on Thursday, third seed Alex de Minaur, last year's beaten finalist, did not face a break point as he saw off Jakub Mensik 6-4 6-4.

The Australian will next face lucky loser Daniel Altmaier, who beat world number 19 Arthur Fils in three sets, 4-6 3-6 7-5.

Andrey Rublev, the 2021 champion, booked a sixth quarter-final in Rotterdam after defeating Fabian Marozsan 7-6 (2) 7-6 (7) and will play Hubert Hurkacz in the last eight.

Sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas came from behind to end the run of home favourite Tallon Griekspoor, recovering after losing the first set to win 6-7 (5) 7-6 (6) 7-5.

World number 12 Tsitsipas goes on to meet qualifier Mattia Bellucci, who upset Daniil Medvedev in the last round.