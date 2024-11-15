Carlos Alcaraz turns attention to Rafael Nadal farewell after ATP Finals exit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Carlos Alcaraz turned his attention to Rafael Nadal’s Davis Cup farewell after being dumped out of the ATP Finals in the group stage.

The Spaniard was beaten 7-6 (5) 6-4 by Alexander Zverev and his exit was confirmed on Friday night when Casper Ruud saw off Andrey Rublev to claim second spot in the group.

Alcaraz went into the tournament in Turin struggling with illness and managed just a single win in the group stage, against Rublev.

His early exit does at least mean he has more time to prepare for Spain’s Davis Cup opener against the Netherlands in Malaga on Tuesday, which is sure to be an emotional occasion as tennis prepares to say goodbye to Nadal.

“I’ll be able to be next to him in the last moments on a tennis court for him,” said Alcaraz. “When I was a kid, I’d dream about winning the Davis Cup for Spain. This year we have a really special chance to win it.

“But I think it’s most important for Rafa, for his last tournament. I really want him to retire with a title. It’s going to be really, really emotional and a really special tournament for me.”

Zverev has been the form player of the week along with Jannik Sinner, and the victory guaranteed he will finish the year above Alcaraz in the rankings despite the Spaniard winning two grand slam titles.

Alcaraz was under intense pressure on his serve in the opening set as he saved seven break points, including a set point at 5-6.

Zverev wobbled in the tie-break having led 5-2 but did eventually make it across the line, with Alcaraz hurling his racket into his towel in frustration.

The German then forced a first break of serve to start the second set and Alcaraz could not find a way back.

“He beat me too many times this year in important matches, so I’m happy that I got this one,” said Zverev, who lost to Alcaraz in the Australian Open quarter-finals and French Open final.

“Obviously I feel like we have a pretty good rivalry with a great friendship as well, so it’s always nice to play against him. He’s a great guy and I’m looking forward to the next matches with him as well.”

In the last four Zverev will take on American Taylor Fritz, to whom he has lost three times in a row.

“I’m happy with being 3-0 in the group for sure, but I think now the semi-final is going to be very difficult,” said the world number two. “(Fritz) beat me the past few times at the slams, so I’m looking forward to that match.”

Ruud faces the daunting task of taking on Sinner after seeing off Rublev 6-4 5-7 6-2. The Norwegian only needed a set to be sure of progressing to the last four for the third time in three appearances.