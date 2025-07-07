Wimbledon briefing: Day seven recap, Monday order of play and technology woe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British singles hopes at Wimbledon rest on Cameron Norrie after his gruelling five-set win followed Sonay Kartal’s defeat on Sunday.

Kartal’s loss to Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova included an embarrassing malfunction of Wimbledon’s new electronic line-calling system on Centre Court.

The singles quarter-final line-up will be completed on Monday, with Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek all on the schedule.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at Sunday’s action and previews day eight of the Championships.

Norrie mania returns

Cameron Norrie kept the British flag flying at Wimbledon by taking down qualifier Nicolas Jarry in a five-set marathon to reach the quarter-finals.

The 29-year-old had a match point in the third set, but was taken to a fifth by the towering Chilean before getting over the line after four hours and 27 minutes.

Norrie, a semi-finalist in 2022, is only the third British man to reach the last eight more than once in the last 50 years, after Tim Henman and Andy Murray, and is the last home hope remaining in singles after Sonay Kartal was beaten in straight sets by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Technology fail

Wimbledon officials had to apologise to Pavlyuchenkova and Kartal after an embarrassing malfunction of the new electronic line-calling system on Centre Court.

Organisers admitted the technology was turned off in error on a section of the court for a game, with the mistake only becoming apparent when a shot from Kartal that clearly missed the baseline was not called out.

Had the call been correct, it would have given Pavlyuchenkova a 5-4 lead in the first set, but instead umpire Nico Helwerth ruled the point should be replayed, with Kartal going on to win the game.

A Wimbledon spokesperson later said the technology was “deactivated in error on part of the server’s side of the court”, the “chair umpire followed the established process” and both players had received an apology.

Sabalenka and Alcaraz progress

Women’s world number one Aryna Sabalenka beat Elise Mertens in straight sets to reach the quarter-finals for an 11th successive grand slam appearance.

The victory was her 46th of the season – way ahead of any other player, with only four women managing more wins in the whole of 2024 – but having lost in the Australian Open and French Open finals so far this year, she is desperate to win Wimbledon for the first time.

Meanwhile, reigning men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz remains on course for a third successive SW19 title.

The Spaniard dropped the opening set against Russian 14th seed Andrey Rublev, but he fought back to extend his winning streak to 22 matches.

Match of the day

Alex De Minaur has been forced to wait for a crack at seven-time champion Djokovic.

The pair were scheduled to meet in the 2024 quarter-finals before a devastated De Minaur withdrew ahead of play due to a hip injury sustained in his previous round win over Arthur Fils.

Twelve months on, the Australian has an opportunity a round earlier.

Order of play

Centre Court (from 1.30pm)Novak Djokovic (6) v Alex De Minaur (11)Mirra Andreeva (7) v Emma Navarro (10)Jannik Sinner (1) v Grigor Dimitrov (19)

Court One (from 1pm)Ekaterina Alexandrova (17) v Belinda BencicBen Shelton (10) v Lorenzo SonegoIga Swiatek (8) v Clara Tauson (23)

Weather

Heavy rain changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with a maximum temperature of 23C, according to the Met Office.