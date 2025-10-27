Cameron Norrie beats Sebastian Baez in Paris to set up clash with Carlos Alcaraz
The British number two triumphed 6-3 6-4 at the Paris Masters
Cameron Norrie will face Carlos Alcaraz in the second round of the Paris Masters after defeating Sebastian Baez in straight sets.
The British number two triumphed 6-3 6-4 over the Argentinean to set up a meeting with the player that eliminated him the Wimbledon quarter-finals.
Norrie won four out of six break points compared with his opponent’s two to rack up his third win in three meetings with the current world number 287.
"I was pretty nervous out there," said Norrie after the match.
"It's one of those where you're a favourite to win and you need to put that to one side. I was able to play well in some moments and enjoy the love-40 at the end.
"It was about getting the job done and it was good to face some adversity. He fought well and I'm just happy to be through."
It was his first match since being eliminated from the Austria Open by Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in a dramatic last-16 match last week.
Alcaraz is set to enter the tournament being played at the La Defence Arena in the second round.
Speaking about the challenge of facing Alcaraz, he added: “Great, I’m pumped!”
Additional reporting from PA
