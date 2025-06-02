Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Cameron Norrie vs Novak Djokovic start time: When is French Open match?

Everything you need to know with the British No 1 back in action

Lawrence Ostlere
Monday 02 June 2025 02:58 EDT
Cameron Norrie has found some form in Paris
Cameron Norrie has found some form in Paris (Aaron Chown/PA)

Britain’s Cameron Norrie faces a huge test against perhaps the greatest player of all time, Novak Djokovic, in the quarter-finals of the French Open today.

Djokovic appears back to something near his best after a mostly torrid year, winning in Geneva last month before stringing together three straight-sets victories at Roland Garros.

This is Djokovic’s 15th straight appearance in the last eight in Paris, and he will hope to go one further as he takes on Norrie, whom the Serbian beat in three sets a couple of weeks ago in Switzerland.

But the 29-year-old Norrie is in good form himself, having beaten compatriot Jacob Fearnley as well as 11th seed Daniil Medvedev to get this far.

When is Norrie v Djokovic?

Cameron Norrie v Novak Djokovic is scheduled third on Court Philippe-Chatrier, with women’s matches involving Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula to come first.

We can expect the match to begin at any time around 1-3pm BST.

Is it on TV and how can I watch?

Yes, the match will be on TV, with viewers in the United Kingdom able to watch the French Open on TNT Sports. A live stream will be available to subscribers via the discovery+ app or website.

