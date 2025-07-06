Cameron Norrie survives fiery Nicolas Jarry clash to reach Wimbledon quarters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cameron Norrie came through a gruelling five-setter and a heated exchange of views with big-serving Nicolas Jarry to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

Norrie is the last British player standing after taking down the towering Chilean qualifier 6-3 7-6 (4) 6-7 (7) 6-7 (5) 6-3 in four hours and 27 minutes.

The 29-year-old led by two sets and had a match point in the third, but was pegged back to a fifth with Jarry firing down 46 aces among 103 winners.

But Norrie, who did not drop serve all day, converted his second match point – more than two hours after his first before dropping to the ground in celebration.

Jarry had complained to the umpire about the time Norrie was taking between first and second serves, and at one point seemed to mimic his opponent by stopping and starting his service action.

It backfired, though, as the South American sent his serve too long and double-faulted.

When quizzed about Norrie’s excessive bouncing of the ball, Jarry kept his cards close to his chest.

He said: “He’s very competitive, so he knows how to make the most of the important games, the important part of the match.”

Norrie said he was unaware the 6ft 7in giant from Santiago was making a point – or giving one away as it turned out.

“I thought he was maybe a little bit tight on that second serve,” he said.

“I actually didn’t even notice he was upset with that. I want to settle before I hit my second serve. I don’t want to rush into it and hit a quick double.”

The pair had words at the handshake, and their conversation continued for some time under the umpire’s chair.

Norrie said: “I think it’s a big match for both of us, we really wanted to win. It was obviously frustrating for him to lose.

“I just told him ‘man, that was unbelievable level. You competed so well, and I loved the way you kind of responded’.

“I think he just said I was being a little bit too vocal, but I was aiming directly at my team and pulling from the crowd. The atmosphere was so, so good.

“Honestly, nothing but credit to Nico for his performance. And to see him not only playing at that level, you know, seeing him enjoying his tennis and coming through quallies so easily and dropping guys, so I wish him all the best.”

Jarry’s charge through qualifying to the fourth round has been one of the stories of the Championships, his ranking having plummeted from 16 this time last year to 143 due to a health issue which has affected his vision and balance.

But Norrie’s achievement is quite something, too, for a player who had slipped from eight in the world to 91 after a tough couple of years, and who is now on the verge of a return to the top 50.

He will have his work cut out to get much further, though, with two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz awaiting in the quarter-final.