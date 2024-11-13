Start of Billie Jean King Cup finals postponed due to extreme weather warning

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The start of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Malaga whas been postponed after Spanish authorities issued a red weather alert for extreme rain and flooding in parts of the country.

Two weeks after the worst floods in Spain’s modern history killed more than 200 people, thousands have been evacuated in the Costa del Sol region of southern Spain as the new weather front is expected to bring torrential rain and low temperatures.

“Due to a severe weather alert issued by local and regional authorities, the 2024 BJK Cup Finals first round tie between Spain and Poland, originally scheduled for today, 13 November at 5pm (4pm GMT), has been postponed. The tie will now take place on Friday 15 November, starting at 10am (9am GMT),” the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This decision has been made based on guidance from the relevant authorities to ensure the health and safety of all participants and attendees. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and cooperation.”

Hosts Spain were scheduled to begin the tournament against Iga Swiatek’s Poland as twelve teams assembled in Andalusia to battle for the title won last year for the first time by Canada.

That encounter will now precede Great Britain’s first-round tie against Germany, which takes place on the same day from 4pm GMT.

The last couple of days of the BJK Cup are set to overlap with the men’s Davis Cup Finals in the same venue next week, when Spanish great Rafael Nadal is expected to play his last tournament before retiring.

Reuters