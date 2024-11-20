Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Italy and surprise package Slovakia clash in the final of the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup as two former champion nations collide.

The 2002 winners continued their remarkable week in Malaga as they fought back from 1-0 down to beat Great Britain, with Rebecca Sramkova showing her battling spirit having been a set behind against Katie Boulter.

Italy, meanwhile, are four time winners of this competition and were runners-up last year. They will be confident of going one better this after a semi-final win against Iga Swiatek and Poland.

Jasmine Paolini has enjoyed an excellent 2024 and will hope to cap her breakthrough year with team silverware.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Italy vs Slovakia?

The Billie Jean King Cup final is due to start at 4pm GMT on Wednesday 20 November at the Martin Carpena Arena in Malaga.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the tie live via the BBC Red Button, or online via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is the format?

The final will be contested over two singles matches and a doubles decider if required.

Teams

Italy (ranking) Slovakia (ranking) Captain: Tathiana Garbin Captain: Matej Liptak Jasmine Paolini (4) Rebecca Sramkova (43) Elisabetta Cocciaretto (54) Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (110) Lucia Bronzetti (78) Viktoria Hruncakova (241) Sara Errani (105 - singles; 8 - doubles) Renata Jamrichova (375) Martina Trevisan (126 - singles; 338 - doubles) Tereza Mihalikova (42 – doubles)

Odds

Italy 1/3

Slovakia 5/2

