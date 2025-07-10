Wimbledon briefing: Day 10 recap and order of play for women’s semi-finals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Novak Djokovic reached yet another Wimbledon semi-final while Iga Swiatek finally broke through her grass ceiling on Wednesday.

The women’s semi-finals take place on Thursday with Aryna Sabalenka taking on Amanda Anisimova and Swiatek battling Belinda Bencic.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at Wednesday’s action and previews day 11 of the Championships.

Djokovic sets up Sinner clash

Novak Djokovic reached a men’s record 14th Wimbledon semi-final by overcoming the spirited challenge of Flavio Cobolli 6-7 (6) 6-2 7-5 6-4.

He will next face world number one Jannik Sinner, who shrugged off any concerns about his injured elbow as he dismantled Ben Shelton in straight sets.

Carlos Alcaraz is the only player to beat Djokovic at Wimbledon since 2017 but, while Sinner has lost both their previous meetings at the All England Club, the Italian has already knocked the 24-time grand slam champion out of the Australian Open and French Open this season.

Swiatek’s grass breakthrough

Iga Swiatek smashed through her grass ceiling as she made the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time.

The 24-year-old, a four-time French Open champion, swept aside Liudmila Samsonova 6-2 7-5 on Court One to complete the set of grand slam last-four appearances.

She will next face 2021 Olympic champion Belinda Bencic, who ended the teenage dreams of Mirra Andreeva to reach her first Wimbledon semi-final in her first year back in SW19 following the birth of daughter Bella in April 2024.

Brit watch

Britain’s Joe Salisbury will bid for a seventh grand slam title when he teams up with Brazilian Luisa Stefani in the mixed doubles final on Thursday.

The pair, who will take on Sem Verbeek of the Netherlands and Czech Katerina Siniakova, only entered at the last minute after Salisbury’s original partner, Jodie Burrage, suffered an ankle injury.

Salisbury has trophies from all the other slams across men’s and mixed doubles but is yet to lift silverware at Wimbledon.

“It would be amazing,” he said. “For me it’s the main one. To win Wimbledon is the biggest tournament.”

Match of the day

Aryna Sabalenka is one win away from reaching the final of a fourth straight grand slam but her first at Wimbledon.

The three-time major winner must overcome a player who holds a winning record against her in Thursday’s first semi-final.

Amanda Anisimova has been victorious in five of their eight meetings, but has never reached the final of a grand slam.

The big-hitting duo are sure to provide plenty of thrills in the first match on Centre Court.

Order of play

Centre Court (from 1.30pm)Aryna Sabalenka (1) v Amanda Anisimova (13)Iga Swiatek (8) v Belinda BencicSalisbury/Stefani v Verbeek/Siniakova (mixed doubles final)

Court One (from 1pm)Arevalo/Pavic (1) v Hijikata/Pel (men’s doubles)Cash/Glasspool (5) v Granollers/Zeballos (4) (men’s doubles)Hewett/Reid v Caverzaschi/Oda (wheelchair doubles)

Weather watch

Sunny, with highs of 32C, according to the Met Office.