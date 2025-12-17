Ex-British tennis star brands ‘Battle of the Sexes’ clash a ‘gimmick’
Aryna Sabalenka will face Nick Kyrgios in an exhibition match later this month
Former British number one Greg Rusedski has dismissed the upcoming ‘Battle of the Sexes’ clash between Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios as nothing more than a "gimmick".
The highly anticipated exhibition match, scheduled for 28 December in Dubai, has garnered significant attention, with the BBC securing broadcasting rights in the UK.
The event draws comparisons to the iconic 1973 encounter where Billie Jean King famously defeated Bobby Riggs at the Houston Astrodome, a pivotal moment for the nascent WTA and women’s fight for recognition in tennis.
However, world number one Sabalenka has downplayed the significance of her match, describing it as purely entertainment and asserting that a loss to Kyrgios, who has been largely sidelined by injury for three years, would not harm the women’s game.
To account for the perceived speed difference between male and female players, the court will be nine per cent smaller on Sabalenka’s side, and both competitors will be limited to a single serve per point.
Rusedski articulated his reservations to the Press Association, stating: "I think it’s a gimmick. Billie Jean was fighting for something so important and she was really the catalyst for everything that’s happened in the women’s game to date."
He highlighted the progress made in women’s sport, including equal prize money at Grand Slams, which he believes is "the right thing."
He continued: "It’s not two serves, it’s not the real tennis. I just don’t know what it stands for. The TV networks have picked it up, but what is the crowd going to be like in the arena? For me, it will be a success if it brings your non-tennis fans to the sport and gets more people playing tennis."
Rusedski will delve further into the debate on the second episode of his new podcast, Off Court with Greg, launched this week alongside coach Ashley Neave and journalist Kevin Palmer.
The former US Open finalist believes their venture can offer unique insights in a competitive market.
"I’ve been thinking about doing a podcast for years. I’m not going to hold back, you can ask me any question and I won’t dodge it with a politically correct answer," he promised.
Future episodes are set to explore the upcoming season, particularly the challenge to Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s dominance in the men’s game.
The pair have collectively claimed all four Grand Slams for the second consecutive year, creating a significant gap between themselves and the rest of the field. Rusedski identified three potential contenders, including Britain’s Jack Draper.
"I always liked Ben Shelton, being a lefty. Can he get the backhand and his court positioning better?" Rusedski pondered.
"Jack Draper was in the mix for six months. Can he get healthy? If he does, the tennis he was playing at the beginning of the year was sensational.
“Alex De Minaur impressed me out of sight, his work ethic and how much he’s improved this season. So you’ve got a few guys contending in there that can hopefully lift their level in the off-season."
