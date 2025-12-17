Ex-British tennis star brands ‘Battle of the Sexes’ clash a ‘gimmick’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former British number one Greg Rusedski has dismissed the upcoming ‘Battle of the Sexes’ clash between Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios as nothing more than a "gimmick".

The highly anticipated exhibition match, scheduled for 28 December in Dubai, has garnered significant attention, with the BBC securing broadcasting rights in the UK.

The event draws comparisons to the iconic 1973 encounter where Billie Jean King famously defeated Bobby Riggs at the Houston Astrodome, a pivotal moment for the nascent WTA and women’s fight for recognition in tennis.

However, world number one Sabalenka has downplayed the significance of her match, describing it as purely entertainment and asserting that a loss to Kyrgios, who has been largely sidelined by injury for three years, would not harm the women’s game.

To account for the perceived speed difference between male and female players, the court will be nine per cent smaller on Sabalenka’s side, and both competitors will be limited to a single serve per point.

Rusedski articulated his reservations to the Press Association, stating: "I think it’s a gimmick. Billie Jean was fighting for something so important and she was really the catalyst for everything that’s happened in the women’s game to date."

He highlighted the progress made in women’s sport, including equal prize money at Grand Slams, which he believes is "the right thing."

He continued: "It’s not two serves, it’s not the real tennis. I just don’t know what it stands for. The TV networks have picked it up, but what is the crowd going to be like in the arena? For me, it will be a success if it brings your non-tennis fans to the sport and gets more people playing tennis."

Rusedski will delve further into the debate on the second episode of his new podcast, Off Court with Greg, launched this week alongside coach Ashley Neave and journalist Kevin Palmer.

The former US Open finalist believes their venture can offer unique insights in a competitive market.

"I’ve been thinking about doing a podcast for years. I’m not going to hold back, you can ask me any question and I won’t dodge it with a politically correct answer," he promised.

Future episodes are set to explore the upcoming season, particularly the challenge to Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s dominance in the men’s game.

The pair have collectively claimed all four Grand Slams for the second consecutive year, creating a significant gap between themselves and the rest of the field. Rusedski identified three potential contenders, including Britain’s Jack Draper.

"I always liked Ben Shelton, being a lefty. Can he get the backhand and his court positioning better?" Rusedski pondered.

"Jack Draper was in the mix for six months. Can he get healthy? If he does, the tennis he was playing at the beginning of the year was sensational.

“Alex De Minaur impressed me out of sight, his work ethic and how much he’s improved this season. So you’ve got a few guys contending in there that can hopefully lift their level in the off-season."