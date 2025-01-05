Wimbledon winner Barbora Krejcikova ruled out of Australian Open with back injury
The Czech player will miss the first grand slam of 2025
Czech tennis player and Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova said on Sunday she will not be participating in this month’s Australian Open due to an ongoing recovery from a back injury.
The 29-year-old World No 10, who triumphed at the All England Club last year, sustained the injury during the WTA Tour’s Asian swing of tournaments and seemed to be affected by it at the season-ending WTA Finals in Riyadh in November.
“I wanted to share a quick update regarding my withdrawal from the Australian Open,” Krejcikova, last year’s Australian Open quarter-finalist, said on social media platform X.
“Unfortunately, my back injury, which troubled me at the end of last season, is still not fully healed.
“It’s disappointing because I love playing in Melbourne and have such great memories from reaching the quarter-finals last year ... I’m working hard to get back to full health.
“I can’t wait to see you on the court soon.”
Krejcikova reached the quarter-finals in the singles in Melbourne last year for the second time in her career, and has won five doubles titles at the season-opening grand slam.
She won her first grand slam singles title on the Paris clay at the French Open in 2021.
Reuters
