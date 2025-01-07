Fran Jones and Billy Harris reach second round of Australian Open qualifying
Jones began her bid to reach the main draw for the second time with a 7-5 6-4 victory over Czech Linda Fruhvirtova.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Fran Jones and Billy Harris advanced to the second round of Australian Open qualifying, but three more British players suffered defeats at Melbourne Park.
Jones began her bid to reach the main draw for the second time with a 7-5 6-4 victory over Czech Linda Fruhvirtova, while Harris came from a set down to beat Japan’s Yuta Shimizu 6-7 (4) 6-4 6-4.
However, Paul Jubb lost 6-4 6-4 to Juan Pablo Ficovich of Argentina, Lily Miyazaki was edged out 5-7 6-4 7-6 (8) by Belgium’s Marie Benoit and Jan Choinski fell 6-4 7-5 to France’s Titouan Droguet.
Cruz Hewitt, the 16-year-old son of former Wimbledon and US Open champion Lleyton Hewitt, also lost on the second day of qualifying.
Watched by his father on a packed court three, Hewitt lost 6-1 6-4 to Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili.
Australia’s Bernard Tomic, who won the boys’ singles title in Melbourne in 2008 and reached a career-high 17th in the world in 2016, also suffered a straight-sets defeat to Slovakia’s Jozef Kovalik.
Britons Harriet Dart and Heather Watson made it through to the second round of qualifying on Monday.
Katie Boulter, Emma Raducanu, Sonay Kartal, Jodie Burrage, Jack Draper, Cameron Norrie and Jacob Fearnley all have direct entry into the main draw.