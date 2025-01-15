✕ Close Novak Djokovic practices for Australian Open 2025 with Andy Murray as coach

The Australian Open continues as Jack Draper and Jacob Fearnley look to continue a strong start for British players by reaching the third round.

British No 1 Draper faces a blockbuster clash with Australian home favourite Thanasi Kokkinakis, while Fearnley - who beat Nick Kyrgios in his opening match - aims to continue his rise against Arthur Cazaux.

Meanwhile, Jodie Burrage faces a tough test against World No 3 Coco Gauff, while Harriet Dart will also be the underdog when she plays Olympics runner-up and 18th seed Donna Vekic.

Elsewhere, there was a major shock as last year’s runner-up and Olympic champion Qinwen Zheng was knocked out by Laura Siegemund. Aryna Sabalenka continued her title defence with a 16th win in a row, while the win of the day belonged to Naomi Osaka after her comeback over Karolina Muchova.

Novak Djokovic dropped a set to Portuguese qualifier but the 10-time Australian Open champion recovered to win in four, while setting a new grand slam record. It was more straight-forward for Carlos Alcaraz, who breezed past Yoshihito Nishioka in just 81 minutes.

Follow all the latest action from Melbourne Park below: