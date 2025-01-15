Australian Open LIVE: Draper vs Kokkinakis score as Burrage battles Gauff and Fearnley in action
Six British players have reached the second round of the Australian Open for the first time as Fearnley and Draper look to go further
The Australian Open continues as Jack Draper and Jacob Fearnley look to continue a strong start for British players by reaching the third round.
British No 1 Draper faces a blockbuster clash with Australian home favourite Thanasi Kokkinakis, while Fearnley - who beat Nick Kyrgios in his opening match - aims to continue his rise against Arthur Cazaux.
Meanwhile, Jodie Burrage faces a tough test against World No 3 Coco Gauff, while Harriet Dart will also be the underdog when she plays Olympics runner-up and 18th seed Donna Vekic.
Elsewhere, there was a major shock as last year’s runner-up and Olympic champion Qinwen Zheng was knocked out by Laura Siegemund. Aryna Sabalenka continued her title defence with a 16th win in a row, while the win of the day belonged to Naomi Osaka after her comeback over Karolina Muchova.
Novak Djokovic dropped a set to Portuguese qualifier but the 10-time Australian Open champion recovered to win in four, while setting a new grand slam record. It was more straight-forward for Carlos Alcaraz, who breezed past Yoshihito Nishioka in just 81 minutes.
Australian Open: Jack Draper 6-7 3-2 Thanasi Kokkinakis*
Break! Kokkinakis comes alive again and produces a backhand winner past the advancing Draper to break back in the second set.
Stunning winner from Kokkinakis, but Draper could not keep the door closed after saving break point in the previous game.
Back on serve in the second.
Australian Open: *Coco Gauff 6-3 6-5 Jodie Burrage
Break! Ah, that’s nightmare stuff from Jodie Burrage, who makes back-to-back double faults on deuce, 5-5, handing Coco Gauff the break and the chance to serve for the match.
Gauff put herself in a great position with a defensive stand behind her backhand, turning defence into attack to fire the forehand past Burrage.
But the Briton has handed Gauff a gift with those double double faults and the American needs just one more game to reach the third round.
Australian Open: SET! Jacob Fearnley 3-6 Arthur Cazaux
Jacob Fearnley can’t stop Arthur Cazaux from taking the opening set, as the Frenchman eventually converts the early break that came about three hours ago and before the rain delay.
A chance to reset for Fearnley, though, now the disruption is hopefully over.
Australian Open: Coco Gauff 6-3 5-5 Jodie Burrage*
Gauff is looking very shaky right now on the Rod Laver Arena and the confidence has drained from her forehand and serve.
But she squeezes through to level the second set at 5-5, despite Burrage having a very good look at a forehand pass on 30-30.
That would have given her set point but Burrage could not find the winner and instead Gauff gets back on serve.
Australian Open: Jack Draper 6-7 3-0 Thanasi Kokkinakis*
Solid from Draper as he saves break point to keep Kokkinakis at arm's length. There are more errors coming from Kokkinakis now but that was a key save from Draper to keep the momentum of this set on his side.
Australian Open: *Coco Gauff 6-3 4-5 Jodie Burrage
Ah, that’s so disappointing for Burrage. Gauff breaks straight back as Burrage makes a double fault when down two break points. The key error from Burrage came with a forehand that drifted long of on 15-30, and she knew it as she crouched down behidn the baseline.
Back on serve.
Australian Open: Coco Gauff 6-3 3-5 Jodie Burrage*
BREAK! Jodie Burrage moves a game away from the second set! Coco Gauff’s troubles with double faults suddenly resurface and she makes two in one game to give Burrage a chance at break point. Sensing her chance, Burrage steps in to attack the weaker second serve and puts the forehand winner behind Gauff.
She’ll serve for the set next!
Australian Open: *Jack Draper 6-7 2-0 Thanasi Kokkinakis
Break! The perfect start to the second set for Jack Draper! Thanasi Kokkinakis was faultless behind serve in the opening set. Yet, at the very start of the second, he coughs up his first double fault of the match when break point down.
That just shows how key concentration is at the grand slams. A big boost for Draper, who strikes ahead despite the set-back of losing the tiebreak.
Australian Open: Jacob Fearnley vs Arthur Cazaux
The good news is the rain has cleared and play is back underway on the outside courts.
The bad news is Jacob Fearnley has gone a double-break down to Arthur Cazaux, who now leads 5-1 on Court 3.
Australian Open: *Coco Gauff 6-3 3-4 Jodie Burrage
Burrage comes alive! She holds her finger to her ear after winning a 17-shot rally, blasting a smash at Gauff before finding the forehand winner.
It’s three games in a row for the British player and she leads in a set for the first time in this match.
