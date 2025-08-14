ATP players handed record £13.5m profit-sharing bonus

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Men's tennis players will pocket a record $18.3m (£13.5m) in profit-sharing bonuses from the 2024 season as the ATP stepped up its efforts to forge a more sustainable and financially aligned future for the sport.

The bonus amount, a 177 per cent increase on the previous season's payout, will be distributed to players based on performance at the nine ATP 1000 tournaments, which rank just below the four Grand Slams in prestige.

"This is exactly what profit sharing was designed to do: ensure that players and tournaments share equally in the sport's financial upside," ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said on Thursday.

"The $18.3m is a huge milestone. For us, it's proof that strengthening the premium product and aligning interests creates value.

"We're proud to be strengthening our partnership and building a stronger, more sustainable ATP Tour."

The profit-sharing plan, introduced in 2022, splits profits generated at ATP Masters 1000 events - above onsite base prize money - equally between players and tournaments and is a cornerstone of the tour's OneVision strategic plan.

Profit-sharing helped push ATP player compensation to a record $261m (£192.7m) for the 2024 season for a total of $378m (£279.2m) when combined with Grand Slam prize money.

The men's elite body added that it was on track to deliver more compensation records, including $28.5m (£21m) in Challenger Tour prize money and a $3m (£2.2m) ATP 500 bonus pool.

The expansion of most of the Masters events to 96-player draws had increased earning opportunities for players, widening the number of those able to make a sustainable living from the sport, the ATP added.

It said there was a "wave of infrastructure investment" as Madrid, Rome, Cincinnati, Shanghai and Paris, among other venues, had upgraded facilities to enhance the experience for players and spectators.

Reuters