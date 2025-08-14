Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

ATP players handed record £13.5m profit-sharing bonus

The bonus amount, a 177 per cent increase on the previous season's payout, will be distributed to players based on performance at the nine ATP 1000 tournaments

Shrivathsa Sridhar
Thursday 14 August 2025 10:23 EDT
Comments
Wimbledon: Catherine, Princess of Wales presents trophy to Jannik Sinner

Men's tennis players will pocket a record $18.3m (£13.5m) in profit-sharing bonuses from the 2024 season as the ATP stepped up its efforts to forge a more sustainable and financially aligned future for the sport.

The bonus amount, a 177 per cent increase on the previous season's payout, will be distributed to players based on performance at the nine ATP 1000 tournaments, which rank just below the four Grand Slams in prestige.

"This is exactly what profit sharing was designed to do: ensure that players and tournaments share equally in the sport's financial upside," ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said on Thursday.

"The $18.3m is a huge milestone. For us, it's proof that strengthening the premium product and aligning interests creates value.

"We're proud to be strengthening our partnership and building a stronger, more sustainable ATP Tour."

The profit-sharing plan, introduced in 2022, splits profits generated at ATP Masters 1000 events - above onsite base prize money - equally between players and tournaments and is a cornerstone of the tour's OneVision strategic plan.

Profit-sharing helped push ATP player compensation to a record $261m (£192.7m) for the 2024 season for a total of $378m (£279.2m) when combined with Grand Slam prize money.

The men's elite body added that it was on track to deliver more compensation records, including $28.5m (£21m) in Challenger Tour prize money and a $3m (£2.2m) ATP 500 bonus pool.

The expansion of most of the Masters events to 96-player draws had increased earning opportunities for players, widening the number of those able to make a sustainable living from the sport, the ATP added.

It said there was a "wave of infrastructure investment" as Madrid, Rome, Cincinnati, Shanghai and Paris, among other venues, had upgraded facilities to enhance the experience for players and spectators.

Reuters

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in