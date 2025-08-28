Aryna Sabalenka pinpoints key to incredible tie-break record to advance at US Open
The defending champion moved to 19-1 on the season when pushed to a tie-break and next faces former finalist Leylah Fernandez
Aryna Sabalenka rallied after a shaky start to storm into the third round of the US Open and down unseeded Russian Polina Kudermetova behind yet another tie-break win.
The defending champion edged a first set to improve her remarkable record in tie-breaks, winning 19 of 20 in what has been a curious season after suffering heartbreak in the grand slams.
Sabalenka had trouble with Kudermetova in their only previous meeting, falling a set behind before winning the Brisbane final in January, but the 27-year-old proved too strong at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday night.
"The first set was super tight and super aggressive," Sabalenka said. "I felt like it was more about the serve and first shot. It was super quick.
"The second set felt much better on the return game. I'm really glad that I stayed strong in that first set."
“Honestly I don’t know [why I’m so strong in tie-breaks]. I’m just trying to stay aggressive and fight for energy point. I know every point can be a key moment of the set so I’m just trying to stay strong and play aggressive.
“I think I have to focus on myself. I know if I’m able to bring my game and fight for every point, I know I’ll have my chances. All I try to do is focus on myself and bring the best fight possible every time I’m out here playing in front of you all.”
Sabalenka saved four break points before dropping serve in the opening game but recovered immediately and asserted herself late in the tight opening set with a sublime crosscourt winner for a 3-1 lead in the tiebreak.
World number 67 Kudermetova sent a forehand wide to gift the opening stanza to Sabalenka before the 22-year-old found herself down an early break in the next and staring at a long road back after aggravating a leg issue.
She came out swinging after receiving treatment and looked set to recover the break before Sabalenka composed herself and moved ahead 3-1 thanks to yet another unforced error from the Russian's racket.
The writing was on the wall when Sabalenka won the next game and the Belarusian held firm from there to secure a meeting with 2021 runner-up Leylah Fernandez of Canada in a rematch of their semi-final meeting four years ago.
A lot has changed for Sabalenka since that three-sets defeat and she said she was fully focused on securing another U.S. Open title and a fourth Grand Slam crown overall.
Reuters contributed to this report
