Aryna Sabalenka smashes racket after Australian Open final defeat to Madison Keys

Aryna Sabalenka was unable to hide her frustration after losing the Australian Open final to Madison Keys as the World No 1 smashed up her racket following the handshake at the net.

Sabalenka, 26, was bidding to win her fourth grand slam title and third Australian Open in a row but was stunned by Keys, who capped a sensational run with her first major title at the age of 29.

With the final heading towards a match tiebreak, Keys managed to break Sabalenka’s serve to win a thrilling final 6-3 2-6 7-5, with the American landing a forehand winner on match point.

After shaking hands at the net, Sabalenka returned to her bench before destroying the racket in her hand, leaving a dent in the fame, as Keys went to her coaching box and shared an emotional embrace with her team.

Sabalenka then covered her head with a towel and left the court to compose herself before the runners-up speech, where she congratulated Keys on her breakthrough grand slam triumph.

Afterwards, Sabalenka said she had to let the frustration out in order to give a “respectful” runners-up speech, after being so close to winning a third Australian Open title in a row.

“There definitely was a bit of frustration because I was so close to achieving something crazy,” Sabalenka explained.

“I just needed to throw those negative emotions at the end just so I could give a speech, not stand there being disrespectful.

“I was just trying to let it go and be a good person, be respectful,” Sabalenka laughed. “It’s okay. I mean, I’m the one who knows that after tough losses, there is good wins.

“So I’ll keep working and make sure that next time, if I’ll be in this situation, I’ll play definitely better.”

Sabalenka returned to warm applause from the Rod Laver Arena crowd and congratulated Keys on her victory.

"It’s OK, I hope I see you next year!” Sabalenka said to the Australian Open trophy.

“First of all, Madison, wow. What a tournament. You have been fighting really hard to get this trophy, you have been playing unbelievable tennis, you crushed it tonight.

"I want to say thank you to everyone who makes this tournament happen, thank you for making my stay comfortable. I really feel at home every time I am here and even though I didn’t get it this time I will be back stronger and will do my best next year.”

Sabalenka then turned to her team, who were sat in the front row of the players’ box, and jokingly suggested they were the reason for the defeat.

“Should I say anything to my team? Why are you laughing? As always that’s your fault guys!” Sabalenka laughed.

"I don’t want to see you for the next week - I really hate you! Thank you so much for everything and blah, blah blah.

"I think we did our best, just Madison was doing incredible and I couldn’t do anything in this match. Next time I play Madison I will bring better tennis. Of course, sending love to my team. I love you even though we lost."

Keys thanked Sabalenka at said she was pleased to earn her revenge after a tough defeat to the World No 1 in the semi-finals of the US Open in 2023. Keys had also lost her only previous grand slam final to Sloane Stephens in 2017, and admitted that she did not know if she was going to get another opportunity to win one.

“This is where I’m going to cry - I have wanted this for so long,” Keys said as she turned to her team, which includes husband Bjorn Fratangelo, who agreed to become her coach last year.

“I’ve been in one other grand slam final and it didn’t go my way, and I didn’t know if I was going to be able to get back into this position to win a trophy again,” Keys said.

“My team believed in me every step of the way. They believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself and helped me every step of the way.

“I love you all so much and I cannot wait for more. I just want to say thank you so much. I’m so appreciative towards every single person who helped me continue to believe in myself and push on to achieve this dream.”