Aryna Sabalenka powers her way into another Australian Open final

Aryna Sabalenka is one win away from a third consecutive Australian Open title after beating close friend Paula Badosa in the semi-finals.

The world number one dropped her first set at Melbourne Park since the 2023 final against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova last time out but normal service was resumed in a 6-4 6-2 success.

Sabalenka and Badosa describe themselves as soulmates, and the Belarusian saw at close quarters the obstacles Badosa overcame to make it to her first grand slam semi-final, with a persistent back problem almost forcing her into retirement.

That had not stopped Sabalenka winning their last five matches, though, and the 26-year-old, who can become the first woman since Martina Hingis in the late 1990s to win three titles in a row here, threw everything she had at Badosa.

The pair shared a warm embrace at the net, and Sabalenka said: “That was a super tough match against a friend, super happy for her to see her on her highest level.

“We both want it badly, it’s our dream. No matter what happens on the court, we’re going to be friends after, we agreed on that. I hope we’re still friends. If she hates me for the next few hours or day, that’s OK. I promised Paula we’ll go shopping and I’ll pay for whatever she wants.”

Sabalenka lost the first two games in a slew of errors and, had Badosa converted a 40-0 lead in the next game, things might have played out differently.

But Sabalenka steadied herself and took control, breaking back and then making it three games in a row after another long Badosa service game.

At that point the roof, which had been half open on a grey and cool day in Melbourne, was fully closed after spits of rain began to fall, and that only seemed to play into Sabalenka’s hands.

Badosa limited the damage for the rest of the set but she could not make an impression on the Sabalenka serve, and the top seed clinched it with an ace.

Badosa could have been forgiven for wondering what Sabalenka does to her enemies, but there was a sign of their friendship in the second game of the second set when the Spaniard tripped and was sent sprawling to the court.

Sabalenka moved immediately to check on her, eliciting a thumbs up from her prone position from Badosa, who was quickly back on her feet and laughing about the incident.

But back-to-back double faults from Badosa gave Sabalenka another break of serve to lead 2-1, and she powered her way to a fifth grand slam singles final, sealing victory with her 32nd winner.